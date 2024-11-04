 Skip navigation
Report: Montgomery exercises $22.5M option with Diamondbacks, Pederson opts out

  
Sep 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

PHOENIX — Left-hander Jordan Montgomery exercised his $22.5 million option with the Arizona Diamondbacks while the team exercised options to retain third baseman Eugenio Suárez and right-hander Merrill Kelly for 2025, according to reports.

Joc Pederson reportedly declined his mutual option for $14 million, will get a $3 million buyout and become a free agent.

Montgomery, 31, signed a one-year deal last March worth $25 million, but didn’t live up to the high price tag, finishing 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA over 117 innings. The poor performance drew the ire of D-backs owner Ken Kendrick following the season.

Montgomery’s option would have increased to $25 million if he had made 23 starts — he finished with 21. The option brings the total amount of his deal to $47.5 million.

Suárez was a key piece for the Diamondbacks and had one of the best seasons of his career, batting .256 with 30 homers and 101 RBIs. He’ll make $15 million next season as part of a deal he signed with the Reds in 2018, raising the contract’s worth to to $79 million over eight years.

Kelly, 36, battled a shoulder injury for much of last season but was good when he pitched, finishing 5-1 with a 4.03 ERA. He’ll make $7 million next season, making his contract worth $24 million over three seasons.

The left-handed hitting Pederson hit well against right-handed pitching last season and finished with 23 homers, batting in the middle of the order. Counting the buyout, he made $12.5 million during his year in Arizona.