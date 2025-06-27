Mets at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27

Its Friday, June 27 and the Mets (48-34) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (32-50).

David Peterson is slated to take the mound for New York against Mitch Keller for Pittsburgh.

After losing ten of their previous eleven games, the Mets took the last two games of their series against the Atlanta Braves and in the process reclaimed first place in the National League East. Yesterday Mets’ hurlers allowed just three hits while striking out eleven and Jeff McNeil drove in a pair as New York blanked the Braves 4-0.

Pittsburgh was off Thursday. They take on the Mets having lost two in a row and seven of their last ten games. Earlier this week the Bucs lost two of three to the Brewers including a 4-2 loss Wednesday in which Paul Skenes was outdueled by rookie Jacob Misiorowski.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Pirates

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: SNY, SNP

Odds for the Mets at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mets (-164), Pirates (+138)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Pirates

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: David Peterson vs. Mitch Keller

Mets: David Peterson (5-3, 2.98 ERA)

Last outing: 6/22 at Philadelphia - 4IP, 5ER, 6H, 3BB, 4Ks Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-10, 4.02 ERA)

Last outing: 6/21 vs. Texas - 5.2IP, 2ER, 3H, 2BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Pirates

The Mets have a 17-9 record in series openers this season

The Pirates’ last 3 games have gone under the Total with Mitch Keller on the mound

on the mound The last 10 times the Pirates have held a rest advantage over their opponents they have gone 7-3 against the Run Line

Pete Alonso picked up at least 1 hit in each game of the recently concluded series against the Braves (5-11)

picked up at least 1 hit in each game of the recently concluded series against the Braves (5-11) Francisco Lindor was 1-13 against the Braves this week

was 1-13 against the Braves this week Juan Soto is hitting .325 in June with 26 hits in 80 ABs including 10 HRs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

