Athletics at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 27

Its Friday, June 27 and the Athletics (33-50) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (46-34).

Mitch Spence is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Will Warren for New York.

The A’s come to the Bronx having lost four of their last five including an 8-0 spanking yesterday at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. Nick Kurtz managed one of the three hits the Athletics mustered against Dietrich Enns and four Tigers’ relievers.

New York was off yesterday after a series in Cincinnati that saw them lost two of three. Wednesday, they salvaged the series with a 7-1 win. Max Fried won his tenth game of the season throwing seven innings of four-hit ball to lead the Yankees to their 46th win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Yankees

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, YES

Odds for the Athletics at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+176), Yankees (-213)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Yankees

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Mitch Spence vs. Will Warren

Athletics: Mitch Spence (2-2, 3.84 ERA)

Last outing: 6/21 vs. Cleveland - 4.2IP, 4ER, 8H, 1BB, 3Ks Yankees: Will Warren (4-4, 4.66 ERA)

Last outing: 6/22 vs. Baltimore - 6.1IP, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Yankees

The Athletics have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Under has cashed in the Yankees’ last 6 games

In their last 5 games with a rest advantage the Yankees are 4-1 against the Run Line

Will Warren has struck out 27 opposing hitters in 23.1IP in June

has struck out 27 opposing hitters in 23.1IP in June Paul Goldschmidt is 0-14 over his last 4 games and 2-28 over his last 8 games

is 0-14 over his last 4 games and 2-28 over his last 8 games Anthony Volpe is 1-11 in his last 3 games and 4-37 over his last 11 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Athletics and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

