Mariners at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 27

It’s Friday, June 27, and the Mariners (41-39) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (40-41). Logan Gilbert is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.

With the Rangers fresh off a 7-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, the Rangers get some good news. Eovaldi is slated to take the mound after a stint on the IL.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Rangers

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+, ROOTNW

Odds for the Mariners at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-108), Rangers (-111)

Spread: Rangers 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Rangers

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Logan Gilbert vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Mariners: Logan Gilbert, (2-2, 3.12 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago Cubs, 6/22): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, (4-3, 1.56 ERA)

Last outing (Toronto Blue Jays, 5/27): 2.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Rangers

The Mariners have won 12 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

The Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has an ERA of 1.56 and a WHIP of 0.71 when starting on the mound this season

The Rangers have covered in 5 of their last 7 games with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mariners and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

