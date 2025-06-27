Blue Jays at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27

Its Friday, June 27 and the Blue Jays (43-37) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (40-42).

José Berríos is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Brayan Bello for Boston.

Toronto took two of three in their series against Cleveland with a 6-0 win yesterday. Kevin Gausman allowed a mere two hits over eight innings and the Jays’ offense turned six hits into six runs as Toronto pulled to within three games of the Yankees in the National League East.

Boston had Thursday off following a West Coast swing that saw them lose six of nine including the last five on the trip. Wednesday, they lost 5-2 to the Angels. The offense was absent as Yusei Kikuchi struck out 12 for the Halos in the win.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Red Sox

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, NESN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-113), Red Sox (-106)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: José Berríos vs. Brayan Bello

Blue Jays: José Berríos (3-3, 3.51 ERA)

Last outing: 6/21 vs. White Sox - 7.2IP, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 5Ks Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31 ERA)

Last outing: 6/21 at San Francisco - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Red Sox have won 5 straight AL East games at Fenway

The Over is 42-34-4 in Blue Jays’ games this season

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 1.87 units

Trevor Story is hitting .274 in June

is hitting .274 in June Jarren Duran is 3-15 over his last 4 games

is 3-15 over his last 4 games George Springer is riding a 5-game hitting streak with 9 hits in 18ABs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

