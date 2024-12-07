Report: Willy Adames, Giants agree on seven-year, $182 million contract

Willy Adames has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year contract with San Francisco, providing the Giants with a power-hitting shortstop in the prime of his career, according to multiple reports.

ESPN first reported the move, which is pending a physical.

The 29-year-old Adames is coming off a strong offensive season, hitting .251 with a career-high 32 homers and 112 RBIs with the Milwaukee Brewers this year. He’s a solid shortstop with a strong arm and good range, though his defensive metrics slipped a little in 2024.

He also has provided consistent power with 150 homers over seven seasons. He broke into the big leagues in 2018 with Tampa Bay and hit 20 homers in his first full season in 2019.

He was traded to the Brewers in 2021 and had one of his best seasons in 2022, slugging 31 homers with 98 RBIs and had a 4.3 WAR.

Adames was signed by the Detroit Tigers in 2012 as a 16-year-old in the Dominican Republic.