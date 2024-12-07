 Skip navigation
Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round Three
Big drives, long putts give Justin Thomas lead over Scottie Scheffler at Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round Three
2024 Hero World Challenge: Final-round tee times and pairings
ISPS Handa Australian Open 2025 - Day One
Joaquin Niemann beats fellow LIV players Cam Smith, Caleb Surrat to win Saudi International

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kimreax_241207.jpg
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_odermatt_241207.jpg
Odermatt 1st win of year in Birds of Prey super-G
nbc_golf_scottiereax_241207.jpg
Scheffler must capitalize more in Hero final round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Willy Adames, Giants agree on seven-year, $182 million contract

  
Published December 7, 2024 06:14 PM

Willy Adames has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year contract with San Francisco, providing the Giants with a power-hitting shortstop in the prime of his career, according to multiple reports.

ESPN first reported the move, which is pending a physical.

The 29-year-old Adames is coming off a strong offensive season, hitting .251 with a career-high 32 homers and 112 RBIs with the Milwaukee Brewers this year. He’s a solid shortstop with a strong arm and good range, though his defensive metrics slipped a little in 2024.

He also has provided consistent power with 150 homers over seven seasons. He broke into the big leagues in 2018 with Tampa Bay and hit 20 homers in his first full season in 2019.

He was traded to the Brewers in 2021 and had one of his best seasons in 2022, slugging 31 homers with 98 RBIs and had a 4.3 WAR.

Adames was signed by the Detroit Tigers in 2012 as a 16-year-old in the Dominican Republic.