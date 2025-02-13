 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Cal Quantrill agrees to 1-year, $3.5 million deal with Marlins

  
Published February 12, 2025 07:10 PM
Should Hall of Fame voting be public or private?
January 22, 2025 03:10 PM
Dan Patrick believes that if someone has the "honor" to cast votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame then the process should be public and there needs to be an explanation why someone did or didn't vote for a certain person.

MIAMI — Right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Miami Marlins agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Quantrill can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

He went 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA over 29 starts with Colorado last season, leading the club in wins and ranking third on the pitching staff in starts, innings and strikeouts (110). It was his most starts since 2022 with Cleveland after making only 19 starts in 2023.

Selected by San Diego with the eighth pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Quantrill has spent most of his big league career with Cleveland, where he went 27-15 with a 3.58 ERA in 99 games over four seasons. He led the Guardians with 32 starts in 2022 while setting career highs in innings (186 1/3), strikeouts (128), and wins (15).

Quantrill adds depth to a rotation that hopes to be boosted by the expected return of ace Sandy Alcantara from Tommy John surgery. Last season’s opening-day starter, Jesus Luzardo, was traded to Philadelphia in December and left-hander Braxton Garrett will miss the season after a left elbow UCL revision repair with internal brace surgery.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Marlins placed Garrett on the 60-day injured list.