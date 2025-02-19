 Skip navigation
Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur, Danill Medvedev and Andrey Rublev advance to Qatar Open quarterfinals
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy had ‘significant injury’ in right shoulder. He also developed an infection
Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears in NBA lottery conversation after starting college a year early

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_cobbscreek_250211.jpg
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
nbc_bte_powellmip_250218.jpg
Powell a ‘very deserving frontrunner’ in MIP race
nbc_bte_mvpdebate_250218.jpg
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Shoei Ohtani throws a 2nd bullpen session as he makes his way back to the mound for the Dodgers

  
Published February 19, 2025 12:26 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani threw his second bullpen session of spring training, continuing the process of his return to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He hopes to pitch this season for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery that limited the 30-year-old right-hander to hitting only last season with the Dodgers. Even so, Ohtani won his third MVP award while becoming the first player to join the 50/50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series.

In addition to the elbow, Ohtani is recovering from a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder that occurred while sliding into second base during the World Series.

As a pitcher, Ohtani is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA in his five-year major-league career that includes 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings. In 2023 before the injury, he was 10-5 with 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.