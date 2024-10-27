 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Yamamoto shuts down Yankees, Freeman homers again as Dodgers win 4-2 for 2-0 World Series lead
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
What to watch for in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Homestead
allar.jpg
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game after getting hurt late in first half

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_wiscopsu_241026.jpg
Highlights: PSU overcomes loss of Allar in win
nbc_cfb_reedint_241026.jpg
Penn State’s Reed proud of team’s resilience
nbc_cfb_pribulaint_241026.jpg
Pribula grateful to leave Camp Randall with a win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shohei Ohtani injures left arm sliding into second during World Series Game 2, severity uncertain

  
Published October 26, 2024 11:00 PM
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts at second base after an apparent injury in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani injured his left arm during the seventh inning of Saturday’s Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees when he tried to steal second base. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately clear.

Ohtani clutched his left forearm after being tagged by shortstop Anthony Volpe for the final out in the inning on a feet-first slide. He laid near the bag for a couple minutes before being tended to by trainers and leaving the field.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported from the Dodgers dugout that the issue was with Ohtani’s left shoulder.

The Japanese superstar — and presumptive National League MVP — was 0 for 3 with a walk in the game, which the Dodgers were leading 4-1. He is 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and is batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors.