Marlins at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 14

Its Thursday, August 14 and the Marlins (58-62) are in Cleveland to wrap up their three-game series against the Guardians (62-57).

Edward Cabrera is slated to take the mound for Miami against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.

In just his 13th game as a major leaguer, Jakob Marsee drove in seven runs as the Marlins evened the series at one game apiece with a 13-4 drubbing of the Guardians. The rookie went 4-5 including two home runs and is now hitting .436 since being promoted to the big club on August 1.

Lets dive into this evening’s game and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Guardians

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, CLEG

Odds for the Marlins at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+106), Guardians (-126)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Guardians

Pitching matchup for August 14, 2025: Edward Cabrera vs. Tanner Bibee

Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-5, 3.08 ERA)

Last outing: August 8 at Atlanta - 1.13 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts Guardians: Tanner Bibee (8-9, 4.60 ERA)

Last outing: August 8 at White Sox - 6.75 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Guardians

The Marlins have won 18 of their 32 games against American League teams this season

Tanner Bibee has struck out 5 or more hitters in 7 of his last 9 starts

has struck out 5 or more hitters in 7 of his last 9 starts The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 home games against the Marlins

Jose Ramirez is 4-7 (.571) through two games of this series

is 4-7 (.571) through two games of this series Steven Kwan is just 2-22 (.091) over his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

