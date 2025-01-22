 Skip navigation
Taylor Walls and Rays avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal guaranteeing $1.4 million

  
Published January 22, 2025 04:40 PM
Taylor Walls

Sep 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) throws to third base in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

David Richard/David Richard-Imagn Images

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Infielder Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $1.4 million contract.

Wells gets a $1.35 million salary this year, and the Rays have a $2.45 million option for 2026 with a $50,000 buyout. The option price would increase to $2.5 million if he has 450 plate appearances in 2025.

When the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 9, Walls asked for a raise from $757,300 to $1,575,000 and the Rays offered $1.3 million.

Walls, 28, hit .183 with one homer, 14 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 20 tries last season. He is a .188 career hitter with 18 homers, 98 RBIs and 52 steals in 62 attempts over parts of four major league seasons, all with the Rays.

Thirteen players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings.