Indiana lands versatile Florida recruit LaRon Dues following official visit

LaRon Dues has been busy on the visit trail but after spending the weekend in Bloomington, a decision has been made.

“Go Hoosiers!” he told Rivals.

The Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney rising-senior recruit picked Indiana over finalists Oregon, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and USF.

“What put Indiana over the top was the relationship I had with the coaches,” Dues said. “And it’s a rising program as well...

“The weekend was great. I had zero dull moments.”

The Hoosiers strike in the Sunshine State for the second time in a week with Dues, not long after flipping another Sarasota native in Kevontay Hugan.