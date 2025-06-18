Indiana lands versatile Florida recruit LaRon Dues following official visit
LaRon Dues has been busy on the visit trail but after spending the weekend in Bloomington, a decision has been made.
“Go Hoosiers!” he told Rivals.
The Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney rising-senior recruit picked Indiana over finalists Oregon, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and USF.
“What put Indiana over the top was the relationship I had with the coaches,” Dues said. “And it’s a rising program as well...
“The weekend was great. I had zero dull moments.”
The Hoosiers strike in the Sunshine State for the second time in a week with Dues, not long after flipping another Sarasota native in Kevontay Hugan.
A two-way talent with chops as a pass catcher as well as defensive back, IU likens its new commitment as a defender primarily.
Learning of the full role was the best part of the official visit to campus over the weekend, per the Floridian.
“The meetings because that’s where I was showed where I will be playing most likely,” Dues said. “They want me to play strong safety and their plan is for me to play early and be a playmaker.”
The future position coach in Bloomington helped to spearhead this recruitment through Tuesday’s announcement.
“Coach Ola Adams is my guy up there,” Dues said. “And everyone was very excited that I was coming...
“I’ll bring all of me to IU and my message to the fans is Hoosier nation wake up, I’m home!”
The Dues decision inches Indiana towards a top-25 recruiting class.