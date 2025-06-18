 Skip navigation
Indiana lands versatile Florida recruit LaRon Dues following official visit

  By
  John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst,
  By
  John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published June 18, 2025 12:22 AM
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/fcix8yqorwregkd9ecsg
x.com/hall2026

LaRon Dues has been busy on the visit trail but after spending the weekend in Bloomington, a decision has been made.

“Go Hoosiers!” he told Rivals.

The Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney rising-senior recruit picked Indiana over finalists Oregon, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and USF.

“What put Indiana over the top was the relationship I had with the coaches,” Dues said. “And it’s a rising program as well...

“The weekend was great. I had zero dull moments.”

The Hoosiers strike in the Sunshine State for the second time in a week with Dues, not long after flipping another Sarasota native in Kevontay Hugan.

A two-way talent with chops as a pass catcher as well as defensive back, IU likens its new commitment as a defender primarily.

Learning of the full role was the best part of the official visit to campus over the weekend, per the Floridian.

“The meetings because that’s where I was showed where I will be playing most likely,” Dues said. “They want me to play strong safety and their plan is for me to play early and be a playmaker.”

The future position coach in Bloomington helped to spearhead this recruitment through Tuesday’s announcement.

“Coach Ola Adams is my guy up there,” Dues said. “And everyone was very excited that I was coming...

“I’ll bring all of me to IU and my message to the fans is Hoosier nation wake up, I’m home!”

The Dues decision inches Indiana towards a top-25 recruiting class.