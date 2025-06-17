Astros at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17

It’s Tuesday, June 17, and the Astros (41-31) take on the Athletics (30-44). Jason Alexander is slated to take the mound for Houston against JP Sears for the Athletics.

The Athletics picked up the win in game one of the series. Mitch Spence only gave up one run in 5.0 innings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Athletics

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, Space City Home Network

Odds for the Astros at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Astros (-120), Athletics (+100)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Athletics

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Jason Alexander vs. JP Sears

Astros: Jason Alexander, (0-0, 18.00 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Dodgers, 5/15): 2.1 Innings Pitched, 9 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts Athletics: JP Sears, (5-5, 5.08 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles, 6/11): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Athletics

On the road the Astros have won 10 of their last 15 games they have played following a defeat

The Over is 8-5-1 (57%) in the Athletics’ games this season with JP Sears as starting pitcher

Betting the Athletics on the Run Line with JP Sears starting would have returned a 0.95-unit profit in 2025

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Astros and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 11.0.

