Top News

NHL: Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators
Nicklas Backstrom is taking a leave of absence from the Washington Capitals because of his hip
Tennis: WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff at the WTA Finals. Gauff double-faulted 4 times in 1 game
USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Bobby Knight, who coached 1984 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team to gold, dies at 83

Top Clips

nbc_nas_preecemodifiedv3_231101.jpg
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
nbc_nas_preecemodified_231101.jpg
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
nbc_golf_gc_savorikashit_231101.jpg
Tiger back to practice; players face El Cardonal

Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

  
Published November 1, 2023 11:14 PM
MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) reacts after hitting a RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX — Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.