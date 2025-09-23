 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler just one of 12 at the Ryder Cup
2018 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
What European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald learned from Michael Jordan
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma QB John Mateer to undergo surgery on throwing hand; expected to return this season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler just one of 12 at the Ryder Cup
2018 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
What European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald learned from Michael Jordan
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma QB John Mateer to undergo surgery on throwing hand; expected to return this season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup

Favorites
Watch Now

Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals

September 23, 2025 07:47 PM
Watch the best plays from Game 3 between the the Liberty and Mercury, where Phoenix eliminate the defending champions with star efforts from Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.

feverthumbnailcorrect.jpg
01:25
Can Fever continue to prove people wrong vs. Aces?
nbc_wnba_jesssmithclip_250922.jpg
05:20
Valkyries president: We have ‘unfinished business’
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
15:19
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’
nbc_wnba_semifinals_250922.jpg
11:23
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
nbc_wnba_dpoy_250922.jpg
14:49
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
nbc_bte_nylvsphx_250919.jpg
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
nbc_bte_lvavsind_250919.jpg
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
nbc_wnba_topplays_250919.jpg
01:43
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
nbc_wnba_playoffcheckin_250918.jpg
19:31
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
nbc_wnba_playoffformat_250918.jpg
01:54
Thomas, Tibbetts favor new WNBA playoff structure
nbc_wnba_kahleahcopper_250918.jpg
01:48
Sabally: Phoenix will be louder than NY Game 3
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250918.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
nbc_roto_mercuryliberty_250917.jpg
01:39
Mercury vs. Liberty primed to hit the under
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250917.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
nbc_wnba_seg3_v3_250915.jpg
08:11
What are the implications of Stewart’s injury?
nbc_wnba_seg2_250915.jpg
10:19
Dream guards stand out to start 2025 WNBA Playoffs
nbc_wnba_seg1_250915.jpg
15:00
Aces, Lynx dominate Game 1s to start 2025 Playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250915.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
nbc_wnba_playoffspreview_250912.jpg
21:38
Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
btewnbachamps250912.jpg
01:39
Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper
nbc_bte_libertymercury_250912.jpg
01:30
Liberty could be in trouble against the Mercury
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250912.jpg
02:11
Highlights: Aces’ record night, Wings dominate
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250911.jpg
02:15
HLs: Dream breeze past Sun for sixth straight win
storm_new_thumb.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
nbc_wnba_montopplaysv2_250909.jpg
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
ajanat.jpg
14:48
Wilson makes time for fans amid Aces playoff push
nbc_wnba_reesesuspension_250908.jpg
17:21
Reese suspended after publicly criticizing Sky
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250908.jpg
09:15
Stud Budz star in Vogue photoshoot
nbc_wnba_clarkupdate_250908.jpg
09:36
Clark out for season as Fever clinch playoffs

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
10:01
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
12:50
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
12:43
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_phitbwk4_250923.jpg
01:41
Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup
nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_250923.jpg
09:40
Lions ‘reminded everyone who they are’ vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_dart_250923.jpg
06:16
Giants, Daboll can run ‘full offense’ with Dart
nbc_simms_bearsoffense_250923.jpg
11:02
Simms: Williams is going to be a superstar
nbc_simms_afcnorthodds_v2_250923.jpg
02:43
Ravens remain favorites in AFC North
nbc_simms_ravensfake_250923.jpg
12:45
Ravens could not match Lions’ level of physicality
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
jordannewthumb.jpg
01:30
Vikings’ Addison profiles as ‘high-variance WR3'
omarion_new.jpg
01:32
Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out
giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
01:30
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
01:16
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?
nbc_golf_jeep2_250923.jpg
03:35
Holes nine to twelve ‘most pivotal’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_plp_genxg_arsmc_250923.jpg
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
nbc_moto_bmomentslv_250923.jpg
10:21
SMX Finals 2025: Las Vegas biggest moments
henryfumblelions.jpg
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
raventhumbnailfumble.jpg
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
nbc_ffhh_lionsravens_250923.jpg
07:32
Lions-Ravens fantasy takeaways: Detroit RBs go off
nbc_plp_muchelsea_250923.jpg
14:51
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250923.jpg
01:00
NFL Week 4 early lines: Seahawks, Browns, Colts
nbc_golf_jeepinsight_250923.jpg
02:25
Insights of holes three to five at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage