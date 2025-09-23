 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler just one of 12 at the Ryder Cup
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma QB John Mateer to undergo surgery on throwing hand; expected to return this season
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Colts at Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_phitbwk4_250923.jpg
Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler just one of 12 at the Ryder Cup
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma QB John Mateer to undergo surgery on throwing hand; expected to return this season
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Colts at Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_phitbwk4_250923.jpg
Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald learned from Michael Jordan

  
Published September 23, 2025 06:41 PM
Bryson group with JT could be 'lethal' at Bethpage
September 23, 2025 01:12 PM
Todd Lewis reports on Bryson DeChambeau's potential fourballs group and how the addition of Justin Thomas would be "lethal" before Live From examines the importance of the golf ball in this format.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Long before Luke Donald was Europe’s captain at the Ryder Cup, he was an amateur golfer at Northwestern University in the late 1990s and early 2000s. That time in the Chicago area overlapped with the tail end of Michael Jordan’s heyday winning six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan liked to play golf, the two became friends and remain so, now living nearby each other in Florida. Donald has not let that connection go to waste.

“Michael is someone I’ve been very fortunate to get access to and pick his brain occasionally about what made him tick, what motivated him, how he was able to get the best out of himself,” Donald said Tuesday. “It’s nice to have someone that is a legend of their sport — the greatest ever, quite arguably — to sit down occasionally and pick their brains.”

Donald expects Jordan, an American, to be supporting the U.S. at the Ryder Cup this week (U.S. captain Keegan Bradley is also tight with Jordan). But one of the lessons of MJ’s career — which came through in the “Last Dance” documentary that Donald watched during the pandemic along with countless others — could help in the captain’s role.

“You can be a team of champions but not a championship team,” Donald said. “You always need the people around you. You’re always stronger being a collective. I think that’s something that I certainly took from him, and I’ve tried to implant on my teams the last two times, that we’re always stronger together.”