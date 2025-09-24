 Skip navigation
Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler just one of 12 at the Ryder Cup
2018 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
What European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald learned from Michael Jordan
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma QB John Mateer to undergo surgery on throwing hand; expected to return this season

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
What European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald learned from Michael Jordan
2018 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
What European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald learned from Michael Jordan
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma QB John Mateer to undergo surgery on throwing hand; expected to return this season

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction

September 23, 2025 08:01 PM
The Live From desk discuss how the U.S. Ryder Cup Team handled questions regarding their stipend for participating in the competition and whether it will affect how they play.

nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
12:50
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
12:43
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeep2_250923.jpg
03:35
Holes nine to twelve ‘most pivotal’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeepinsight_250923.jpg
02:25
Insights of holes three to five at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_livefrom_dechambeau_250922.jpg
06:57
Rory-Bryson tensions heat up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerhit_250922.jpg
06:18
Wagner analyzes risks, rewards at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_livefrom_rydercupcompelling_250922.jpg
09:02
Why is the Ryder Cup so compelling?
nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
23:44
Bradley puts ‘good spin’ on Ryder Cup pay question
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_morikawa_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_young.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Cameron Young
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_schauffele_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Xander Schauffele
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_henley_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Russell Henley
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_cantlay_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Patrick Cantlay
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_english_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Harris English
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_griffin_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ben Griffin
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_thomas_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Thomas
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_spaun_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: J.J. Spaun
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_burns_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_scheffler_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Scottie Scheffler

nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_phitbwk4_250923.jpg
01:41
Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup
nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_250923.jpg
09:40
Lions ‘reminded everyone who they are’ vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_dart_250923.jpg
06:16
Giants, Daboll can run ‘full offense’ with Dart
nbc_simms_bearsoffense_250923.jpg
11:02
Simms: Williams is going to be a superstar
nbc_simms_afcnorthodds_v2_250923.jpg
02:43
Ravens remain favorites in AFC North
nbc_simms_ravensfake_250923.jpg
12:45
Ravens could not match Lions’ level of physicality
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
jordannewthumb.jpg
01:30
Vikings’ Addison profiles as ‘high-variance WR3'
omarion_new.jpg
01:32
Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out
giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
01:30
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
01:16
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_plp_genxg_arsmc_250923.jpg
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
nbc_moto_bmomentslv_250923.jpg
10:21
SMX Finals 2025: Las Vegas biggest moments
henryfumblelions.jpg
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
raventhumbnailfumble.jpg
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
nbc_ffhh_lionsravens_250923.jpg
07:32
Lions-Ravens fantasy takeaways: Detroit RBs go off
nbc_plp_muchelsea_250923.jpg
14:51
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250923.jpg
01:00
NFL Week 4 early lines: Seahawks, Browns, Colts
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250923.jpg
07:30
NYG’s Dart can be a ‘borderline top-12' fantasy QB
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbteV2_250923.jpg
02:51
Week 4 waiver wire quarterbacks, tight ends to add
nbc_pl_supergab_250923.jpg
07:09
PL RAW: Martinelli scores dramatic late equalizer
nbc_pl_netbustersmw5_250923.jpg
25:34
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 5