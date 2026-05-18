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Munetaka Murakami looks right at home with young Chicago White Sox

  
Published May 18, 2026 12:50 PM
HLs: Sheets belts two HRs, reaches base five times
May 17, 2026 11:13 PM
It was the Gavin Sheets show in Seattle on Sunday Night Baseball, where the 30-year-old slugger drilled two home runs, drove in four and walked twice as the Padres finished off their three-game sweep of the Mariners.

CHICAGO — Munetaka Murakami has a fun handshake with fellow infielder Miguel Vargas. He playfully agreed that a magic wand routine with teammate Mike Vasil helped him slam another homer. His No. 5 jersey dots the stands at Rate Field.

The Japanese slugger wasn’t supposed to end up with the Chicago White Sox. But it’s working out quite well at the moment.

Murakami looks right at home with a promising group of young position players in Chicago, and they have been mashing the ball so far this season. Murakami has an AL-leading 17 homers and a team-high 32 RBIs, and the surprising White Sox are tied for second in the majors with 66 homers overall.

“It’s the full lineup, one through nine. Feeding off each other,” Murakami said through his interpreter, Kenzo Yagi. “It’s a great confidence builder, seeing other players get good results. I just want to be that contributor and contribute to the lineup and contribute to the team’s wins.”

Murakami’s 17 homers are tied for third-most by a player in major league history in his first 45 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He went deep in a record eight consecutive series openers from April 14 to May 8.

When Murakami strides to the plate, one of baseball’s three true outcomes likely is the result. He also ranks among the major league leaders with 36 walks and 66 strikeouts.

“He’s a superstar. There’s no other way to do it,” White Sox pitcher Davis Martin said. “You play against guys like (Mike) Trout, you play against guys like (Aaron) Judge and Yordan Alvarez and he’s doing the same things that they are. It’s an incredible thing to watch.”

Murakami is the fourth Japanese-born player to play for the White Sox, joining Shingo Takatsu (2004-05), second baseman Tadahito Iguchi (2005-07) and outfielder Kosuke Fukudome (2012). Takatsu managed Murakami in Japan.

“He’s had to make a ton of adjustments to get comfortable,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “And I know that probably is not easy for him. So yeah, he’s just a guy who has that flexibility to come into different environments and then get comfortable and I think this speaks a lot to his character and who he is.”

The 26-year-old Murakami was Central League MVP in 2021 and ’22. He was limited to 56 games last season because of an oblique injury, but he batted .273 with 22 homers and 47 RBIs.

He entered MLB’s posting system in November. When the market was lighter than expected — there was some exaggerated concern about his ability to handle velocity — the White Sox signed the slugger to a two-year, $34 million contract in December.

During Murakami’s fast start this season, White Sox general manager Chris Getz has fielded some laudatory calls from other GMs.

“One GM said ‘Congratulations, you beat the industry on this one,’” Getz said, “so that was nice to hear, and it’s worked out and you know we feel really excited about having him in a White Sox uniform and he’s helping us win baseball games.”

Murakami was a late arrival for his first spring training game after he got caught in some traffic. But it has been smooth sailing most of the time.

He hit a solo homer in his first three regular-season games. He crushed a 431-foot grand slam in a 9-2 victory at the Athletics on April 17, beginning a five-game homer streak. He connected for a three-run shot in an 8-7 victory over the Angels last month.

With Vasil continuing to wave a magic wand in the White Sox dugout, Murakami went deep twice in his first career multihomer game against the crosstown Cubs.

He isn’t sneaking up on anyone anymore.

“He’s a dangerous hitter and a guy you definitely have to be careful with,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said.

Murakami wants to get better, too. He said his biggest challenge has been adjusting to new pitchers every day, and he is growing more comfortable at first base.

Asked about his biggest challenge in moving to the majors, he paused and smiled.

“Compared to Japan, here, the environment’s totally different,” he said. “The space, the fields and everything is really nice. That’s the ... biggest surprise.”