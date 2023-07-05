 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy

  
Published July 5, 2023 03:18 PM
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

May 15, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jimmy Cordero (70) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”

New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB’s 24th perfect game.