Fantasy managers should be optimistic with Carroll
Despite his recent slump, Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Corbin Carroll is showing signs that he’s poised for a fantasy rebound.
Manoah must make strides to be trusted in fantasy
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah has a way to go before being trusted in fantasy baseball, but he's a player worth monitoring for the future.
Skenes likely a top-40 SP over next few months
Paul Skenes' highly-anticipated debut was defined by his velocity and strength with the splitter, and while wins may be difficult to come by, he could likely become a top-40 SP over the next few months.
Gasser has short-term potential on the mound
Robert Gasser's skillset and above-average command should provide a boost to fantasy managers in need of a short-term starter, with the Pirates and Marlins on deck to build on his potential.
Is Adell worth holding despite recent struggles?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss if Jo Adell, now over 50 percent rostered in Yahoo formats, is player worth holding onto despite a sinking batting average and struggles on the bases.
Wood worth adding when Nationals give him the call
James Wood continues to show why he is one of the MLB's top prospects, and while it may be a few weeks before the Washington Nationals decide to try him, fantasy managers should have their eyes on the young outfielder.
Blanco could become big time contributor in steals
Dairon Blanco's upside in steals makes him an intriguing prospect for fantasy managers, and with the Kansas City Royals searching for answers in the outfield, he could become a big-time contributor when seeing the field.
Manning could be ‘very usable’ in fantasy baseball
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski highlight Matt Manning's increased velocity and strikeout improvements as a "very usable" asset in fantasy baseball, with a path the starts on the Tigers.
Skenes showed ‘signs’ of his dominance in debut
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze Paul Skene's MLB debut and were "encouraged" by what they saw, but question just how many innings he may throw moving forward as a fantasy asset.
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
Tim Kurkjian joins Dan Patrick to discuss the greatness of Babe Ruth and why the Baseball Hall of Famer would have won more MVP awards if the honor officially existed before 1931.
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
Fantasy managers who gambled on Shota Imanaga in drafts should hold onto the impressive 30-year-old, who has dazzled through seven starts with a 1.08 ERA.
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
Following Steven Kwan's trip to the injured list, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate whether managers should hold onto the hot-hitting outfielder or consider other options.