Lynx most valuable favorite to win WNBA title

June 17, 2025 12:28 PM
Vaughn Dalzell checks in on the WNBA title favorites and shares why he believes the most value remains with the Minnesota Lynx who can maximize on a favorable upcoming schedule.

Related Videos

collier.jpg
01:49
Lynx a clear bet to make against struggling Aces
nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_oht_mvpconvo_250616.jpg
08:25
Clark is Collier’s primary challenger for WNBA MVP
nbc_oht_feverliberty_250616.jpg
13:22
Clark returns in ‘spectacular fashion’ vs. Liberty
nbc_roto_dreamliberty_250616.jpg
01:42
ATL Dream are ‘real contenders’ against NY Liberty
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
nbc_wnba_reeseatkins_250611.jpg
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
nbc_oht_roty_250609.jpg
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY
nbc_oht_feversky_250609.jpg
15:57
Takeaways from Fever’s ‘beat down’ against the Sky
nbc_oht_valksaces_250609.jpg
15:52
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
nbc_oht_libertymystics_250609.jpg
19:22
Inside the Liberty’s victory over the Mystics
nbc_roto_wnbacoy_250609.jpg
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
gs_valks.jpg
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_lynxwintotal_250602.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_liberty_250523.jpg
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
16:35
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night
nbc_oht_feversky_250519.jpg
22:08
Clark’s flagrant foul on Reese sparks controversy
nbc_oht_wnbasznopeners_250519.jpg
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
08:01
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
nbc_dlb_durantknicks_250617.jpg
07:18
Unpacking Knicks reported disinterest in Durant
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
07:38
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
new_chet.jpg
02:39
Bet on Thunder’s Game 6 alt spread against Pacers
nbc_golf_gc_savaricasreportreax_250617.jpg
08:48
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
nbc_golf_gc_nordqvistinterview_250617.jpg
06:05
Nordqvist up to ‘challenge’ as Solheim Cup captain
nbc_horse_breederdcupeskchat_250617.jpg
02:13
Inside the future Breeders’ Cup locations
nbc_roto_zachneto_250617.jpg
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
nbc_golf_gc_linngrantinterview_250617.jpg
08:27
Grant is ‘finding peace with game’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_roto_pepiot_250617.jpg
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher
nbc_dlb_bradmarchand_250617.jpg
04:04
Marchand’s success not getting ‘proper reverence’
nbc_roto_stanton_250617.jpg
01:18
Stanton’s return complicates Yankees’ lineup
nbc_dlb_pacersthundergame5_250617.jpg
03:25
Thunder played ‘how they wanted’ in Game 5 win
nbc_dlb_kevindurant_250617.jpg
07:48
Why Heat are a better fit for Durant than T-Wolves
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250617.jpg
02:08
Harper the overwhelming favorite to be No. 2 pick
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250617.jpg
01:27
Fade SGA’s assists prop against Pacers in Game 6
nbc_dps_tyresehaliburtondiscussion_250617.jpg
16:43
Why Haliburton stayed in Game 5 despite injury
nbc_horse_stjamespalace_250617copy.jpg
04:07
Field of Gold secures St. James’s Palace Stakes
nbc_golf_rolappintv_250617.jpg
03:25
Rolapp drawn to Tour’s strength, growth potential
nbc_dps_jjspauninterview_250617.jpg
06:34
Spaun ‘was stunned’ after winning birdie putt
nbc_horse_kingcharles_250617.jpg
04:27
American Affair wins King Charles III Stakes
nbc_horse_queenanne_250617.jpg
04:42
Docklands wins Queen Anne Stakes in photo finish
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
05:09
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
07:35
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5
nbc_mx_title24_hymas_250616.JPG
04:23
Hymas suffers knee injury at High Point in Moto 2
nbc_mx_title24_deegan_250616.JPG
04:19
Deegan came out to make a statement after Colorado
high_point.jpg
04:10
Lightning red flags 450 Moto 2 at High Point
nbc_golf_gc_sagstromintv_250616.jpg
07:10
Sagström focused on KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gc_holtintv_250616.jpg
08:31
How to navigate around Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season