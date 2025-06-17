 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Travelers Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings Friday at TPC River Highlands
Scheffler
Travelers Championship 2025: First-round tee times, pairings Thursday at TPC River Highlands
Kaila Charles
Dallas Wings sign Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts

nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
new_chet.jpg
Bet on Thunder’s Game 6 alt spread against Pacers

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Travelers Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings Friday at TPC River Highlands
Scheffler
Travelers Championship 2025: First-round tee times, pairings Thursday at TPC River Highlands
Kaila Charles
Dallas Wings sign Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts

nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
Stark: Weight of USWO win 'hasn't landed yet'
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
new_chet.jpg
Bet on Thunder's Game 6 alt spread against Pacers

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Unpacking Knicks reported disinterest in Durant

June 17, 2025 01:40 PM
Dan Le Batard and Co. unpack reports that the Knicks are not interested in pursuing Kevin Durant and debate what New York must prioritize in the offseason.

nbc_dlb_bradmarchand_250617.jpg
04:04
Marchand’s success not getting ‘proper reverence’
nbc_dlb_pacersthundergame5_250617.jpg
03:25
Thunder played ‘how they wanted’ in Game 5 win
nbc_dlb_kevindurant_250617.jpg
07:48
Why Heat are a better fit for Durant than T-Wolves
nbc_dlb_game4recap_250613.jpg
10:43
Who’s to blame for Panthers’ Game 4 loss?
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
nbc_dlb_tuamcdanieldiscussion_250612.jpg
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
nbc_dlb_panthersoilerssieriestalk_250612.jpg
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
nbc_dlb_usopen_250611.jpg
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
02:08
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsreax_250606.jpg
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_dlb_giannislandingspot_250603.jpg
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
nbc_dlb_knicksseason_250603.jpg
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
nbc_dls_knicks_250602.jpg
08:35
How do NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
nbc_dls_aaronrodgers_250529.jpg
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
nbc_dls_timkurkjianinterview_250529.jpg
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
DLSThunder.jpg
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
nbc_dlb_thunderpacersdisc_250523.jpg
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
nbc_dlb_nflflagfootballdisc_250523.jpg
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
nbc_dls_internationalsuperbowl_250521.jpg
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
nbc_dls_panthershurricanes_250521.jpg
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
nbc_dls_thunderwolves_250521.jpg
09:25
Gilgeous-Alexander ‘destroyed’ Wolves in Game 1
nbc_dls_angelreesecaitlinclark_250520.jpg
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry

nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
08:01
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
07:38
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
new_chet.jpg
02:39
Bet on Thunder’s Game 6 alt spread against Pacers
nbc_golf_gc_savaricasreportreax_250617.jpg
08:48
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
collier.jpg
01:49
Lynx a clear bet to make against struggling Aces
nbc_golf_gc_nordqvistinterview_250617.jpg
06:05
Nordqvist up to ‘challenge’ as Solheim Cup captain
nbc_horse_breederdcupeskchat_250617.jpg
02:13
Inside the future Breeders’ Cup locations
nbc_roto_zachneto_250617.jpg
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
nbc_golf_gc_linngrantinterview_250617.jpg
08:27
Grant is ‘finding peace with game’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_roto_pepiot_250617.jpg
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher
minnesota_lynx.jpg
01:22
Lynx most valuable favorite to win WNBA title
nbc_roto_stanton_250617.jpg
01:18
Stanton’s return complicates Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250617.jpg
02:08
Harper the overwhelming favorite to be No. 2 pick
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250617.jpg
01:27
Fade SGA’s assists prop against Pacers in Game 6
nbc_dps_tyresehaliburtondiscussion_250617.jpg
16:43
Why Haliburton stayed in Game 5 despite injury
nbc_horse_stjamespalace_250617copy.jpg
04:07
Field of Gold secures St. James’s Palace Stakes
nbc_golf_rolappintv_250617.jpg
03:25
Rolapp drawn to Tour’s strength, growth potential
nbc_dps_jjspauninterview_250617.jpg
06:34
Spaun ‘was stunned’ after winning birdie putt
nbc_horse_kingcharles_250617.jpg
04:27
American Affair wins King Charles III Stakes
nbc_horse_queenanne_250617.jpg
04:42
Docklands wins Queen Anne Stakes in photo finish
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
05:09
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
07:35
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5
nbc_mx_title24_hymas_250616.JPG
04:23
Hymas suffers knee injury at High Point in Moto 2
nbc_mx_title24_deegan_250616.JPG
04:19
Deegan came out to make a statement after Colorado
high_point.jpg
04:10
Lightning red flags 450 Moto 2 at High Point
nbc_golf_gc_sagstromintv_250616.jpg
07:10
Sagström focused on KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gc_holtintv_250616.jpg
08:31
How to navigate around Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?