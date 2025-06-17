Spire Motorsports fines Carson Hocevar for comments about Mexico

Spire Motorsports has fined driver Carson Hocevar $50,000 and required him to take training after he made derogatory comments about Mexico during a recent livestream.

The team also is requiring Hocevar to complete cultural-sensitivity and bias-awareness training.

The team said that Hocevar’s $50,000 fine to will divided among three Mexican groups. The money will go to:

— Cruz Roja Mexicana (Mexican Red Cross) — providing humanitarian and medical relief across Mexico.

— Un Kilo de Ayuda — a nonprofit combating childhood malnutrition and supporting early-childhood development in rural communities.

— Fondo Unido México (United Way Mexico) — funding local NGOs that improve education, health, and housing in 22 Mexican states.

Spire Motorsports said in a statement: “These actions are consistent with Spire Motorsports’ core value of RESPECT, which is something we proudly display on every race car, team uniform, trackside hauler, and digital channel. Respect is not a slogan. It is a daily expectation that we “walk the walk” in how we speak, compete, and serve the communities that welcome our sport.

“Carson Hocevar’s recent comments made during the livestream fell short of that standard. They did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners, or NASCAR. He has acknowledged his mistake publicly, and his prompt, sincere apology demonstrated personal accountability. We now take this additional step to underscore that words carry weight, and respect must be lived out loud.

“Spire Motorsports has informed NASCAR of these penalties, and NASCAR has confirmed that our team-imposed discipline satisfies the sanctioning body’s requirements. Together we remain committed to showcasing NASCAR’s global growth, celebrating the passionate Mexican fanbase we experienced firsthand last weekend, and ensuring every member of our organization treats hosts, competitors, and communities with dignity.

“We look forward to turning the page by racing hard, representing our partners, and living our values on and off the track.”

On Monday, Hocevar wrote on social media:

“Maybe a kid that had never been out of the country until Thursday should ever give an opinion about what any place is like other than Portage, Michigan. When I answered that question on a stream, I was skeptical about the trip so far and believed everything I read or heard about Mexico City from people who more than likely also had never been here.

“Now that I’ve actually left my hotel a couple times and raced here in front of some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen, my opinion has changed.

“I am embarrassed by my comments, by the race I ran, and I may have to move here to hide out from Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) anyway. Count this as another lesson for me in a season I’ve learned so much. Don’t believe everything you hear without seeing it yourself.

“If anyone should give anyone or any place the benefit of the doubt it’s me. I’m sorry Mexico City. Consider me an ally going forward and an example of getting off Twitch and seeing things with my own two eyes.”

