 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico NASCARMedia.com NASCAR photo (3).jpg
Cup results, points after Mexico City as Shane van Gisbergen shakes up playoff picture
NASCAR Media.com Mexico (4).jpg
What drivers said at Mexico City after Cup race won by Shane van Gisbergen
nbc_nas_cupmexquali_250614.jpg
Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Mexico City Cup inaugural in a dominant display

Top Clips

burns_raw.jpg
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico NASCARMedia.com NASCAR photo (3).jpg
Cup results, points after Mexico City as Shane van Gisbergen shakes up playoff picture
NASCAR Media.com Mexico (4).jpg
What drivers said at Mexico City after Cup race won by Shane van Gisbergen
nbc_nas_cupmexquali_250614.jpg
Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Mexico City Cup inaugural in a dominant display

Top Clips

burns_raw.jpg
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. upset with Carson Hocevar, vows action when ‘we get back to the States’

  
Published June 15, 2025 08:01 PM

MEXICO CITY — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. confronted Carson Hocevar on pit road after Sunday’s Cup race and told Hocevar that “I’m going to beat your ass when we get back to the States.”

Stenhouse was upset about an incident on track — the second time they’ve had contact in the last three races.

Moments after Hocevar parked his car on pit road at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Stenhouse went to the driver’s side of Hocevar’s car, reached in with his left hand and yelled at Hocevar.

“I’m going to beat your ass,” Stenhouse shouted, his comments caught on audio from Hocevar’s in-car camera. “You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do. Why did you run into me?”

Hocevar tried to respond, saying “I washed up” but was cut off by Stenhouse.

“Second time!”

“Yeah, I know,” Hocevar said.

“I don’t give a damn!

“No, I know. I (expletive) up.”

“I don’t give a damn! I’m going to beat your ass when we get back into the States.”

Hocevar wrecked Stenhouse two weeks ago at Nashville. They talked a few days later. Hocevar said last week at Michigan that he felt felt good about where they were at after their talk.

“I mean we’ve had no issues before, as he had said, and I feel like we’ve had a decent relationship leading up to this,” Hocevar said last week. “So, yeah, I thought it was productive and, based off his comments, I felt like it was received productive.”