Ricky Stenhouse Jr. upset with Carson Hocevar, vows action when ‘we get back to the States’

MEXICO CITY — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. confronted Carson Hocevar on pit road after Sunday’s Cup race and told Hocevar that “I’m going to beat your ass when we get back to the States.”

Stenhouse was upset about an incident on track — the second time they’ve had contact in the last three races.

Moments after Hocevar parked his car on pit road at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Stenhouse went to the driver’s side of Hocevar’s car, reached in with his left hand and yelled at Hocevar.

“I’m going to beat your ass,” Stenhouse shouted, his comments caught on audio from Hocevar’s in-car camera. “You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do. Why did you run into me?”

Hocevar tried to respond, saying “I washed up” but was cut off by Stenhouse.

“Second time!”

“Yeah, I know,” Hocevar said.

“I don’t give a damn!

“No, I know. I (expletive) up.”

“I don’t give a damn! I’m going to beat your ass when we get back into the States.”

Hocevar wrecked Stenhouse two weeks ago at Nashville. They talked a few days later. Hocevar said last week at Michigan that he felt felt good about where they were at after their talk.

“I mean we’ve had no issues before, as he had said, and I feel like we’ve had a decent relationship leading up to this,” Hocevar said last week. “So, yeah, I thought it was productive and, based off his comments, I felt like it was received productive.”

