Playoff pressure meets Richmond's short-track fury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Playoff pressure meets Richmond's short-track fury

August 12, 2025 01:11 PM
The question isn't if sparks will fly, it's when. The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway for the penultimate regular-season event on Saturday at 7pm ET on USA Network.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
svg_win.jpg
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
nbc_nas_connorzilischintv_250810.jpg
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
02:12
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
16:18
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_watglencreative_250804.jpg
30
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250803.jpg
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
nbc_nas_radiorecapv2_250803.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_byrondeskv2_250803.jpg
03:34
Byron’s Iowa win resembles scope of 2025 season
nbc_nas_cupiowa_250803.jpg
14:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_playoffseg_250803.jpg
50
Preece gains ground on playoff bubble after Iowa
nbc_nas_keselowski_250803.jpg
01:07
Cautions hurt Keselowski’s chance at Iowa win
nbc_nas_blaney_250803.jpg
01:45
Blaney ‘surprised’ to catch leaders late at Iowa
nbc_nas_briscoe_250803.jpg
01:36
Second place ‘a good recovery’ for Briscoe at Iowa
nbc_nas_preece_250803.jpg
01:57
Preece recaps ‘eventful’ day at Iowa, top-5 finish
nbc_nas_byronintrv_250803.jpg
01:45
Byron on the winning side of fuel mileage at Iowa
nbc_nas_bellreddick_250803.jpg
02:28
Iowa Cup race gets feisty with more spins, tempers
nbc_nas_hamlinspin_250803.jpg
01:32
Hamlin spins at Iowa while battling four-wide
nbc_nas_svgspin_250803.jpg
01:37
SVG’s spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa
nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
02:41
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
03:39
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’
sanders_dlb.jpg
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
matthew_tkachuk.jpg
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
nbc_ffhh_jcook_250812.jpg
03:48
Bills’ Cook could struggle living up to ADP
nbc_ffhh_thunter_250812.jpg
02:46
Hunter will earn share of targets with Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_tightends_250812.jpg
04:49
Kraft could help ‘tap into’ Love’s upside
nbc_ffhh_brown_250812.jpg
02:58
Brown ‘has opportunity’ in a great Bengals offense
nbc_ffhh_harrison_250812.jpg
03:29
Cardinals ‘need’ Harrison Jr. to work this season
nbc_ffhh_london_250812.jpg
06:10
Falcons’ London could join ‘elite’ WR tier in 2025
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
nbc_moto_t24sexton_250811.jpg
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250811.jpg
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
nbc_roto_cardsfutures_250812__779928.jpg
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
hunter_lawrence_t24.jpg
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
nbc_roto_presznwk1_250812.jpg
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
nbc_pft_wildcards_250812.jpg
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_259812.jpg
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250812.jpg
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026