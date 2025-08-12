Playoff pressure meets Richmond's short-track fury

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Playoff pressure meets Richmond's short-track fury
August 12, 2025 01:11 PM
The question isn't if sparks will fly, it's when. The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway for the penultimate regular-season event on Saturday at 7pm ET on USA Network.
Related Videos
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
02:12
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
16:18
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
30
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa
03:34
Byron’s Iowa win resembles scope of 2025 season
14:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
50
Preece gains ground on playoff bubble after Iowa
01:07
Cautions hurt Keselowski’s chance at Iowa win
01:45
Blaney ‘surprised’ to catch leaders late at Iowa
01:36
Second place ‘a good recovery’ for Briscoe at Iowa
01:57
Preece recaps ‘eventful’ day at Iowa, top-5 finish
01:45
Byron on the winning side of fuel mileage at Iowa
02:28
Iowa Cup race gets feisty with more spins, tempers
01:32
Hamlin spins at Iowa while battling four-wide
01:37
SVG’s spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
Latest Clips
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
02:41
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
03:39
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
03:48
Bills’ Cook could struggle living up to ADP
02:46
Hunter will earn share of targets with Jaguars
04:49
Kraft could help ‘tap into’ Love’s upside
02:58
Brown ‘has opportunity’ in a great Bengals offense
03:29
Cardinals ‘need’ Harrison Jr. to work this season
06:10
Falcons’ London could join ‘elite’ WR tier in 2025
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue