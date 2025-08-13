 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis is inaugural Ultimate Star for World Athletics Ultimate Championship
WNBA: New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
Fiebich, Jones, Meesseman lead Liberty to highest point total of season in a 105-97 win over Sparks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
Angels turn triple play when Shohei Ohtani lines out to Zach Neto and 2 Dodgers are caught off base

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis is inaugural Ultimate Star for World Athletics Ultimate Championship
WNBA: New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
Fiebich, Jones, Meesseman lead Liberty to highest point total of season in a 105-97 win over Sparks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
Angels turn triple play when Shohei Ohtani lines out to Zach Neto and 2 Dodgers are caught off base

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Richmond weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Truck and Modified

  
Published August 13, 2025 06:00 AM

Richmond Raceway will welcome the Cup, Truck and Modified series for its only NASCAR race weekend of the year.

The Modified Series will be in action Thursday at Richmond with NASCAR Cup veterans Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie entered in the field of the 150-lap race, which also will include defending race winner Justin Bonsignore.

Friday will feature Cup Series practice and qualifying. The Craftsman Truck Series will have practice, qualifying and a 250-lap race at Richmond. Ty Majeski is the defending winner of the event, which will be the series’ regular-season finale and set the 10-driver field for the playoffs.

The Cup Series will hold a 400-lap race Saturday night at Richmond. Austin Dillon won last August’s race, but the victory was stripped of playoff eligibility because NASCAR penalized Dillon for wrecking Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the last lap.

It’s the first time in 67 years that Richmond is scheduled for only one race weekend with NASCAR’s premier series. The 0.75-mile oval had two annual races on the Cup schedule from 1959-2024 (one of its 2020 races was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

Richmond Raceway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday, Aug. 14

Garage open

  • 12:45 - 11 p.m. — Modified Series

Track activity\

  • 3:15 - 3:45 p.m. — Modified practice
  • 3:55 - 4:25 p.m. — Modified practice
  • 6 - 6:30 p.m. — Modified qualifying
  • 7:30 p.m. — Modified race (150 laps 112.5 miles; FloRacing, MRN)

Friday, Aug. 15

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 140; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 16

Garage open

  • 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7:30 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 300 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 230; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, a high of 91 degrees and light winds. Chance of rain 40%. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 40% chance of rain around near the start of the Modified race.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and light winds. Chance of rain 21%. It’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 16% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 88 degrees and light winds. Chance of rain 21%. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 3% chance of rain around the start of the Cup race.