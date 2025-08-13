Richmond weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Truck and Modified

Richmond Raceway will welcome the Cup, Truck and Modified series for its only NASCAR race weekend of the year.

The Modified Series will be in action Thursday at Richmond with NASCAR Cup veterans Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie entered in the field of the 150-lap race, which also will include defending race winner Justin Bonsignore.

Friday will feature Cup Series practice and qualifying. The Craftsman Truck Series will have practice, qualifying and a 250-lap race at Richmond. Ty Majeski is the defending winner of the event, which will be the series’ regular-season finale and set the 10-driver field for the playoffs.

The Cup Series will hold a 400-lap race Saturday night at Richmond. Austin Dillon won last August’s race, but the victory was stripped of playoff eligibility because NASCAR penalized Dillon for wrecking Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the last lap.

It’s the first time in 67 years that Richmond is scheduled for only one race weekend with NASCAR’s premier series. The 0.75-mile oval had two annual races on the Cup schedule from 1959-2024 (one of its 2020 races was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

Richmond Raceway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday, Aug. 14

Garage open



12:45 - 11 p.m. — Modified Series

Track activity\



3:15 - 3:45 p.m. — Modified practice

3:55 - 4:25 p.m. — Modified practice

6 - 6:30 p.m. — Modified qualifying

7:30 p.m. — Modified race (150 laps 112.5 miles; FloRacing, MRN)

Friday, Aug. 15

Garage open



9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. — Truck Series

11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

4:30 — 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 140; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 16

Garage open



4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



7:30 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 300 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 230; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, a high of 91 degrees and light winds. Chance of rain 40%. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 40% chance of rain around near the start of the Modified race.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and light winds. Chance of rain 21%. It’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 16% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 88 degrees and light winds. Chance of rain 21%. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 3% chance of rain around the start of the Cup race.

