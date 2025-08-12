NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings as regular season nears an end

The race for the last playoff spots comes down to the final races of the regular season in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series.

Shane van Gisbergen’s victory in last weekend’s Cup race at Watkins Glen didn’t alter the playoff standings for those trying secure one of the last spots. Thirteen drivers are in via wins, leaving three positions open with two races left in the regular season.

Tyler Reddick is 117 points above the cutline, Alex Bowman is 60 points above the cutline, and Chris Buescher holds the final playoff spot by 34 points.

Ryan Preece, Buescher’s RFK Racing teammate, is the first driver outside a playoff spot. Preece is 34 points behind Buescher heading into Saturday night’s race at Richmond — coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Here is a look at the Cup playoff standings (drivers in yellow have won and clinched a spot in the playoffs):

Xfinity Series

The Xfinity Series, which is off this weekend, has three races left in the regular season. Eight drivers have secured playoff spots with wins, leaving four spots open.

Carson Kvapil is 112 points above the cutline, Sheldon Creed is 77 points above the cutline, Taylor Gray is 76 points above the cutline and Harrison Burton holds the final playoff spot.

Jeb Burton is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s 30 points below the cutline. Ryan Sieg is 38 points below the cutline.

The series is back in action Aug. 22 at Daytona.

Craftsman Truck Series

Friday night’s race at Richmond is the final race of the regular season for the Truck Series.

Two spots remain via points. Kaden Honeycutt is 65 points above the cutline. Jake Garcia holds the final playoff spot by 11 points on Ben Rhodes and 21 points on Giovanni Ruggiero.