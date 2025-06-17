 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Stanton's return complicates Yankees' lineup

June 17, 2025 12:23 PM
James Schiano reacts to Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton's return and what it means for fantasy managers and New York's lineup, including why it could complicate matters for several names.

nbc_roto_zachneto_250617.jpg
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
nbc_roto_pepiot_250617.jpg
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher
nbc_roto_shoheiohtani_250616.jpg
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrill_250616.jpg
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_rafaeldeverstradesf_250616.jpg
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
nbc_roto_coleragans_250612.jpg
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_chapman_250611.mxf.jpg
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
nbc_roto_mullinswestburg_250611.jpg
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
01:43
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
01:23
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start
nbc_roto_ryanweathers_250530.jpg
01:22
Marlins SP Weathers on 60-day IL with lat strain
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250610.jpg
01:24
Diamondbacks’ Martinez exits with elbow tightness
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
01:11
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
01:43
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
01:21
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’
nbc_roto_kurtz_v2_250609.jpg
01:30
What to expect from Kurtz’s return to Athletics
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
01:26
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_roto_cyyoungfavorites_250609.jpg
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’
nbc_roto_lindorinjury_250606.jpg
01:35
Fantasy impact of Mets SS Lindor breaking his toe

nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
08:01
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
nbc_dlb_durantknicks_250617.jpg
07:18
Unpacking Knicks reported disinterest in Durant
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
07:38
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
nbc_golf_gc_savaricasreportreax_250617.jpg
08:48
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
collier.jpg
01:49
Lynx a clear bet to make against struggling Aces
nbc_golf_gc_nordqvistinterview_250617.jpg
06:05
Nordqvist up to ‘challenge’ as Solheim Cup captain
nbc_horse_breederdcupeskchat_250617.jpg
02:13
Inside the future Breeders’ Cup locations
nbc_golf_gc_linngrantinterview_250617.jpg
08:27
Grant is ‘finding peace with game’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_dlb_bradmarchand_250617.jpg
04:04
Marchand’s success not getting ‘proper reverence’
minnesota_lynx.jpg
01:22
Lynx most valuable favorite to win WNBA title
nbc_dlb_pacersthundergame5_250617.jpg
03:25
Thunder played ‘how they wanted’ in Game 5 win
nbc_dlb_kevindurant_250617.jpg
07:48
Why Heat are a better fit for Durant than T-Wolves
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250617.jpg
02:08
Harper the overwhelming favorite to be No. 2 pick
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250617.jpg
01:27
Fade SGA’s assists prop against Pacers in Game 6
nbc_dps_tyresehaliburtondiscussion_250617.jpg
16:43
Why Haliburton stayed in Game 5 despite injury
nbc_horse_stjamespalace_250617copy.jpg
04:07
Field of Gold secures St. James’s Palace Stakes
nbc_golf_rolappintv_250617.jpg
03:25
Rolapp drawn to Tour’s strength, growth potential
nbc_dps_jjspauninterview_250617.jpg
06:34
Spaun ‘was stunned’ after winning birdie putt
nbc_horse_kingcharles_250617.jpg
04:27
American Affair wins King Charles III Stakes
nbc_horse_queenanne_250617.jpg
04:42
Docklands wins Queen Anne Stakes in photo finish
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
05:09
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
07:35
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5
nbc_mx_title24_hymas_250616.JPG
04:23
Hymas suffers knee injury at High Point in Moto 2
nbc_mx_title24_deegan_250616.JPG
04:19
Deegan came out to make a statement after Colorado
high_point.jpg
04:10
Lightning red flags 450 Moto 2 at High Point
nbc_golf_gc_sagstromintv_250616.jpg
07:10
Sagström focused on KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gc_holtintv_250616.jpg
08:31
How to navigate around Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?