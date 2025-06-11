 Skip navigation
Top News

Texas Rangers v Minnesota Twins
Rangers at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11
ClubMX Reid Taylor debut.JPG
Reid Taylor to make professional debut in High Point Nationals on a 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Toronto Blue Jays v St. Louis Cardinals
Blue Jays at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas Rangers v Minnesota Twins
Rangers at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11
ClubMX Reid Taylor debut.JPG
Reid Taylor to make professional debut in High Point Nationals on a 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Toronto Blue Jays v St. Louis Cardinals
Blue Jays at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman's injury

June 11, 2025 02:49 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks the significance of San Francisco Giants third-baseman Matt Chapman's hand injury that will cause him to miss more than the 10-day IL minimum.

nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
nbc_roto_mullinswestburg_250611.jpg
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
01:43
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
01:23
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start
nbc_roto_ryanweathers_250530.jpg
01:22
Marlins SP Weathers on 60-day IL with lat strain
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250610.jpg
01:24
Diamondbacks’ Martinez exits with elbow tightness
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
01:11
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
01:43
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
01:21
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’
nbc_roto_kurtz_v2_250609.jpg
01:30
What to expect from Kurtz’s return to Athletics
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
01:26
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_roto_cyyoungfavorites_250609.jpg
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’
nbc_roto_lindorinjury_250606.jpg
01:35
Fantasy impact of Mets SS Lindor breaking his toe
nbc_roto_aaronnola_250606.jpg
01:15
Nola suffers setback in return from ankle injury
nbc_roto_raiselinglesias_250606.jpg
01:26
Iglesias’ 2025 struggles continue with Braves
sotometsrockieshomerunbetting.jpg
01:08
Bet on Soto, Mets to win over 95.5 games this year
nbc_roto_harris_250605.jpg
01:32
‘Hold on’ to Braves’ Harris II in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_tovar_250506.jpg
01:17
Fantasy impact of Rockies SS Tovar’s injury
nbc_roto_coleragans_250605.jpg
01:13
What Ragans return means for Royals’ rotation
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
nbc_roto_cowsermayo_250604.jpg
01:30
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250604.jpg
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250604.jpg
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
nbc_roto_burnes_250604.jpg
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_yankees_250604.jpg
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
nbc_roto_andresgimenez_250603.jpg
01:44
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
nbc_roto_markvientos_250603.jpg
01:50
Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response
nbc_roto_lukeweaver_250603.jpg
01:38
Yankees’ Weaver expected to miss 4-6 weeks
nbc_roto_jazznewsome_250603.jpg
01:31
Fantasy impact of Chisholm returning from injury

nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_dobbins_250611.jpg
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
nbc_roto_hill_250611.jpg
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
nbc_pl_luisdiazallgoals_250611.jpg
05:56
Every Diaz goal during the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_250611.jpg
14:04
Inside Simms’ QB rankings: ‘A special four’ lead
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250611.jpg
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
nbc_csu_wouldyouratherv2_250611.jpg
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
nbc_roto_usopenheadtohead_250611.jpg
01:29
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
nbc_roto_okcpacersprv_250611.jpg
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
nbc_roto_usotopsaplayers_250611.jpg
01:23
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
USGApresser.jpg
23:18
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
nbc_cyc_evenepoelint_250611.jpg
04:17
Dauphiné Stage 4 reminds Evenepoel of 2024 Tour
nbc_csu_dkaaronrodgers_250611.jpg
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg4_250611.jpg
24:33
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 4
nbc_csu_core4react_250611.jpg
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs
nbc_roto_kdnextteam_250611.jpg
02:10
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
nbc_roto_giannisnextteam_250611.jpg
02:03
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
nbc_roto_okcindgm3_250611.jpg
01:48
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3
nbc_pl_topdefensiveacts_250611.jpg
05:52
Top goal line clearances from 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dps_thibodeau_250611.jpg
03:52
Thibodeau ‘taking the high road’ after Knicks exit
nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
07:51
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
04:37
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
06:31
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video
nbc_pft_sanderscamp_250611.jpg
04:51
Sanders ‘focused on the small things’ in offseason
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250611.jpg
06:28
Burrow admits Hendrickson dispute is a distraction
nbc_pft_cousinsdrama_250611.jpg
15:31
How will ATL handle ‘awkward’ Cousins situation?
nbc_pft_garretonrodgers_250611.jpg
03:30
Garrett looking to add Rodgers to QB ‘graveyard’
nbc_pft_rodgerstomlin_250611.jpg
08:35
Tomlin a ‘big reason’ Rodgers signed with Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgersdebut_250611.jpg
08:15
Rodgers makes Steelers debut at mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgersdistractions_250611.jpg
05:28
Will Rodgers stop bringing distractions with PIT?