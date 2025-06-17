American Affair wins King Charles III Stakes

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sochi Olympics Ice Hockey Men
Olympic hockey game schedules set for 2026 Milan Cortina Games
Royal Ascot 2022: Race schedule, how to stream, history, Queen's Jubilee
How to watch 2025 Royal Ascot: TV, live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 17

Top Clips

nbc_horse_queenanne_250617.jpg
Docklands wins Queen Anne Stakes in photo finish
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sochi Olympics Ice Hockey Men
Olympic hockey game schedules set for 2026 Milan Cortina Games
Royal Ascot 2022: Race schedule, how to stream, history, Queen's Jubilee
How to watch 2025 Royal Ascot: TV, live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 17

Top Clips

nbc_horse_queenanne_250617.jpg
Docklands wins Queen Anne Stakes in photo finish
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

American Affair wins King Charles III Stakes

June 17, 2025 10:50 AM
American Affair delivers a strong performance to hold off Frost At Dawn and win the Breeders Cup turf sprint "Win and You're In" King Charles III Stakes by a head at the 2025 Royal Ascot.

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_queenanne_250617.jpg
04:42
Docklands wins Queen Anne Stakes in photo finish
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
05:09
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
07:35
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5
nbc_mx_title24_hymas_250616.JPG
04:23
Hymas suffers knee injury at High Point in Moto 2
nbc_mx_title24_deegan_250616.JPG
04:19
Deegan came out to make a statement after Colorado
high_point.jpg
04:10
Lightning red flags 450 Moto 2 at High Point
nbc_golf_gc_sagstromintv_250616.jpg
07:10
Sagström focused on Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gc_holtintv_250616.jpg
08:31
How to navigate around Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags
nbc_oht_mvpconvo_250616.jpg
08:25
Clark is Collier’s primary challenger for WNBA MVP
nbc_oht_feverliberty_250616.jpg
13:22
Clark returns in ‘spectacular fashion’ vs. Liberty
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250616.jpg
01:59
Top shots from the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont
nbc_dps_pjcarlesimointerview_250616.jpg
12:07
Carlesimo: Magic ‘poised to make a run’ with Bane
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_250616.jpg
10:21
Kittle: Teams with great tight ends win most games
nbc_dps_usopenrecap_250616.jpg
05:34
Spaun ‘wonderful’ in ‘war of attrition’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_stevesandsinterview_250616.jpg
12:36
Spaun ‘beat the best and the beast’ at Oakmont
nbc_bte_panthersoilersgame5v2_250616.jpg
01:28
Take Panthers F Bennett to record point in Game 6
nbc_roto_shoheiohtani_250616.jpg
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrill_250616.jpg
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
bengriffinaon.jpg
36
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_250616.jpg
02:50
Cunha: Move to Man United is ‘a dream come true’
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
01:09
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_rafaeldeverstradesf_250616.jpg
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
sales_golf_kpmg_excellence_250617.jpg
01:08
What ‘excellence’ means to LPGA Tour’s best
nbc_roto_dreamliberty_250616.jpg
01:42
ATL Dream are ‘real contenders’ against NY Liberty
nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals