Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson goes back on injured list after hurting calf

  
Published July 16, 2023 05:15 PM
Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER — New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his right calf running out a grounder.

The 37-year-old pulled up as he neared first base in the seventh inning of New York’s 6-3 win over Colorado on Saturday. “You never want to get hurt. You never want to lose people,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s also part of the game.”

Donaldson, a three-time All-Star, was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs. Donaldson was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday to try to determine the severity of the injury.

“We’ll see what level and then go from there but I know it wasn’t great,” Boone said.

Infielder Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where the 23-year-old was hitting .261 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games. Peraza batted .188 with three RBIs in 12 games with the Yankees from April 28 to May 3, playing second, shortstop and third.

“He’s pretty gifted in the infield, a natural infielder,” Boone said. “Excited to get him up here. He’s a really good player.” New York acquired Donaldson from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.

He has a $21 million salary in the final season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. The deal includes a $24 million mutual option for 2024 with an $6 million buyout if declined by the team.