MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
KPMG Women's PGA 2025 prize money: Full payout from $12 million purse
Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard scores 22, Allisha Gray adds 19 to help Dream beat Sky 93-80
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Orioles catcher Maverick Handley leaves game after collision with Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr.

nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cal Raleigh connects on 31st home run of year for Seattle Mariners

  
Published June 22, 2025 05:55 PM

CHICAGO — Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 31st homer when he went deep in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Raleigh hammered the first pitch of his at-bat against Colin Rea — a 93.8 mph fastball — for a two-run shot on a hot afternoon at Wrigley Field. The massive drive to center had an exit velocity of 105 mph.

It was Raleigh’s fourth homer of the weekend series and his fifth in his last five games. He snapped a tie for third for the most homers in franchise history before the All-Star break.

The switch-hitting Raleigh was the designated hitter for the Mariners for the series finale after he was behind the plate on Saturday.

Raleigh also walked in the third and singled and scored in the fifth.