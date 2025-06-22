Mets send slumping catcher Francisco Alvarez to minors

PHILADELPHIA — Scuffling catcher Francisco Alvarez was demoted to the minors by the New York Mets on Sunday.

The team optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled Hayden Senger from its top farm club before Sunday night’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Senger will back up Luis Torrens, who replaces Alvarez as New York’s primary catcher.

The move comes after Alvarez went 2 for 5 with a 452-foot home run late in Saturday night’s 11-4 victory over Philadelphia, which snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Mets. But he is batting only .236 with three homers, three doubles, 11 RBIs and a .652 OPS in 35 games this year.

Alvarez was activated April 25 after beginning the season on the injured list with a hamate fracture in his left hand, and he missed two games this month while on the paternity list.

The 23-year-old Alvarez, once rated baseball’s best minor league prospect, had 25 homers and 63 RBIs with a .721 OPS as a rookie in 2023.

Senger, 28, made his major league debut for the Mets this season and was batting .179 (5 for 28) in 13 big league games.

New York began the day tied with Philadelphia atop the NL East.