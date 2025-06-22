 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Orioles catcher Maverick Handley leaves game after collision with Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr.
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs
Cal Raleigh connects on 31st home run of year for Seattle Mariners
Minjee Lee KPMG Women's PGA 2025
Minjee Lee wins third major title at windswept KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Orioles catcher Maverick Handley leaves game after collision with Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr.
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs
Cal Raleigh connects on 31st home run of year for Seattle Mariners
Minjee Lee KPMG Women's PGA 2025
Minjee Lee wins third major title at windswept KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mets send slumping catcher Francisco Alvarez to minors

  
Published June 22, 2025 05:01 PM

PHILADELPHIA — Scuffling catcher Francisco Alvarez was demoted to the minors by the New York Mets on Sunday.

The team optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled Hayden Senger from its top farm club before Sunday night’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Senger will back up Luis Torrens, who replaces Alvarez as New York’s primary catcher.

The move comes after Alvarez went 2 for 5 with a 452-foot home run late in Saturday night’s 11-4 victory over Philadelphia, which snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Mets. But he is batting only .236 with three homers, three doubles, 11 RBIs and a .652 OPS in 35 games this year.

Alvarez was activated April 25 after beginning the season on the injured list with a hamate fracture in his left hand, and he missed two games this month while on the paternity list.

The 23-year-old Alvarez, once rated baseball’s best minor league prospect, had 25 homers and 63 RBIs with a .721 OPS as a rookie in 2023.

Senger, 28, made his major league debut for the Mets this season and was batting .179 (5 for 28) in 13 big league games.

New York began the day tied with Philadelphia atop the NL East.