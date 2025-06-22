Reds set to call up top pitching prospect Chase Burns from minors to start against Yankees

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Maja Stark breaks putter in frustration, forced to putt with wedge at KPMG Women’s PGA
Thomas windshield.png
New twist to racing in the rain: Crash leaves IMSA driver without a windshield at Watkins Glen
Syndication: Pocono Record
UPDATED with new green flag start time: How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Maja Stark breaks putter in frustration, forced to putt with wedge at KPMG Women’s PGA
Thomas windshield.png
New twist to racing in the rain: Crash leaves IMSA driver without a windshield at Watkins Glen
Syndication: Pocono Record
UPDATED with new green flag start time: How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Reds set to call up top pitching prospect Chase Burns from minors to start against Yankees

  
Published June 22, 2025 03:44 PM

ST. LOUIS — The Cincinnati Reds are preparing to call up top pitching prospect Chase Burns to start during their series against the New York Yankees this week.

Burns, a 22-year-old right-hander, has rapidly moved through the minor leagues after Cincinnati drafted him with the No. 2 pick last year from Wake Forest. Burns is 7-3 with a 1.77 ERA in 13 starts at three minor-league levels this year, including two with Triple-A Louisville.

“It’s kind of hard to come up with a reason why we shouldn’t,” Reds manager Terry Francona said Sunday. “They tried to throw a lot at him. He just kind of handled everything.

The Reds’ rotation is short-handed after starters Hunter Greene and Wade Miley went on the injured list earlier this month.

Nick Lodolo is scheduled to start Monday’s series opener against New York, and the 6-foot-3 Burns is in line to make his debut Tuesday.

“It’s another game, but it is a major league team, He’s going to have a lot of firsts, but he’s handled everything so far,” said Francona, whose team entered Sunday with a 39-38 record and in fourth place in the NL Central.

“And I think there’s an excitement, and, you know, I think the front office, they’re trying to help us win, and I think we appreciate that.”

Cincinnati also made a series of roster moves before Sunday’s game at St. Louis, recalling right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville and bringing back third baseman Jeimer Candelario (lumbar spine strain) from a three-week rehab assignment.

Right-hander Chase Petty was optioned to Louisville, and second baseman Garrett Hampson was designated for assignment.

The Cardinals recalled right-hander Gordon Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis and optioned right-hander Andre Granillo to Memphis.