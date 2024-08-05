IMSA Road America points, results: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes 1-2, solidifies championship bid

Porsche Penske Motorsport seized command of the Grand Touring Prototype championship in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a 1-2 finish at Road America.

Mathieu Jaminet, who co-drives the No. 6 Porsche 963 with Nick Tandy, held off a charge by teammate Felipe Nasr to win by 0.390 seconds over the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963.

“We had a couple of contacts in the last laps, I touched quite a few cars,” Jaminet told the IMSA Wire Service. “That was pure IMSA-style racing. This is why we love it; this is why we want to come back every time.

STANDINGS: Points after Road America

“You can be nowhere the day before, and nowhere at the start of the race, and two hours later, you come back with a big trophy. Big thanks to the team to pull out the strategy, to put the numbers together.”

Nasr and Dane Cameron lead the GTP standings by 100 points over Jaminet and Tandy, who earned their second victory of the season after taking the lead during a pit stop sequence with just under 30 minutes remaining. Jaminet led the final 13 laps around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course.

"“It was a pretty wild last few laps, especially when we were catching traffic,” Nasr told the IMSA Wire Service. “It got dicey out there. But the execution was perfect and it was a great day for Porsche Penske Motorsport with a 1-2 here. I feel like our race was all over the place. At one point, we had to make an extra stop to change the rear tail because I got hit from behind.

“It’s one of those days that making points on the competition was super important, when their cars had issues or didn’t have the desired results. I was just one car from the win, but congrats to the guys in the No. 6.”

It’s the fourth victory of the season for Porsche Penske Motorsport, which won the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Watkins Glen with the No. 7 and Laguna Seca and Road America with the No. 6

Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque finished third in the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti No. 10 Acura ARX-06, which started from the pole position.

Winners in other categories:

LMP2: No. 2 United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07 driven by Ben Keating and Ben Hanley

GTD Pro: No. 35 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 driven by Giacomo Altoe and Daniel Serra.

GTD: No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 driven by Patrick Gallagher and Robby Foley

NEXT RACE

The GT classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return Aug. 25 in the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway. All four categories will race Sept. 22 on the Indianapoils Motor Speedway road course, which will host an expanded six-hour event.

Click here for the 2024 IMSA on NBC Sports broadcast schedule.

