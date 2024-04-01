USAC announces four-race Porsche Endurance Challenge North America schedule for 2024

The United States Auto Club (USAC) announced they will become the official sanctioning body for a new North American endurance racing series named the Porsche Endurance Challenge North America championship.

It will consist of three 60-minute races and a six-hour endurance event to conclude the series at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on May 26, 2024.

“The Porsche Motorsport Pyramid North America is designed to bridge the gaps through the ranks of racing in the United States and Canada,” said Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America, in a release. “The Porsche Endurance Challenge North America will take this further. The series is designed to provide our one-make drivers – particularly those who don’t make racing their livelihood – and teams an endurance racing alternative with cars they know well: the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

“We have focused on cost-efficient ways to go endurance racing and, as all cars are the same, a very equal competition between the drivers participating. Initial interest has been very positive, and we look forward to our first event in Austin at the end of May.”

With bookends at COTA on May 26, the series will also visit Road America (August 11) and Sonoma Raceway (September 29) in between.

The top category in the series will be for the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car (type 992 and 991.2) with a support class for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. Cars currently authorized to race in either the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America, also sanctioned by USAC, or the Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West are eligible to enter.

Pit stops will be mandated for all four rounds. The three one-hour rounds will allow for a single driver and a maximum of two. The six-hour endurance race requires three drivers.

USAC has sanctioned the Porsche Sprint Challenge since its creation in 2021, which was a return to road racing for them after sanctioning the USAC Road Racing Championship of 1958 through 1962.

2024 Porsche Endurance Challenge North America Schedule

May 26: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas – 60 minutes

August 11: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin – 60 minutes

September 29: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California – 60 minutes

November 22 – 23: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas – Six hours

