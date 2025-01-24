Rolex 24 superstitions include a missing lucky pair of underwear: ‘Wet, old and needed it’

Filipe Albuquerque is trying a new superstition in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, but he still is hoping to find something as lucky as a special pair of underwear.

The Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 Cadillac driver began wearing the same underwear in every race after a winning streak in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“I lost it a few years ago and since then actually it’s been kind of some rough years, to be honest,” Albuquerque, who has only one win the past two seasons, told NBC Sports. “But I need to find another ones that are the lucky ones.”

The two-time Rolex 24 winner is trying to improve his fortunes with a new blue helmet visor starting with the 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona (an event that he has won twice among his 12 IMSA victories).

“It goes on with my rhythm as well through the weekend,” Albuquerque said. “I don’t like to change things much and like to keep it simple and to the routine of things that I’ve done in the past.”

That was certainly evident in the Portuguese star’s devotion to his underwear that he wore for seven victories from 2021-22.

“I won with this underwear, so I just kind of saved it, and I used those specific ones just for the race day,” he said. “ And I was just using it nine times a year.”

But the rigors of endurance racing still made it tough to keep them clean. After sweating heavily though a race, Albuquerque put the underwear in a bag that a team mechanic unknowingly tossed in the trash.

“It’s like, “Where did my underwear go? I know it was wet, old and stinky, but I needed it,’” Albuquerque said. “And he said, ‘Oh, I put it in a trash.’ ”

#10: Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac V-Series.R, GTP: Filipe Albuquerque Jake Galstad/LAT Images

Albuquerque recovered it from the bin but lost the lucky pair in a rented motorhome. That led to an awkward conversation for recovery.

“I told the guy I forgot something, and he said, ‘Oh, was it a laptop?’ No, no, no. Way more important,” Albuquerque said with a chuckle. “It’s underwear. So can you ship me home?

“And they found it, but it unfortunately got lost in the mail. Great story.”

It’s probably among many in the Daytona International Speedway paddock this weekend, given that racing drivers often are known for their routines (especially in a 24-hour sports car race that requires entering and exiting the car multiple times).

NBC Sports asked several Rolex 24 drivers about their superstitions. Some of the responses:

Matt Campbell, No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport: “Definitely I had a lot more (superstitions) when I was younger. I used to be a little bit too anal. Now it’s just putting the right glove on the right hand before the other one. If I’ve done a good job the day before, I always make sure I put that same suit on for the next day. Just the little things. There’s always a bunch, and it’s not necessarily the same every weekend, but usually always the gloves and the boots.

Jordan Taylor, No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing: “I used to have like a race day pair of underwear, but that started back when I was in like go karts, so that would be like insanely disgusting by this point. Now I just do my right glove and right shoe first.”

Earl Bamber, No. 31 Whelen Action Express: “I don’t have any routines because in sports car racing, we can get told to jump in the car at any moment. I do like good coffee, though. That’s kind of essential to a weekend. It’s not a superstition, but it’s important.”

Alex Palou, No. 93 Acura ARX-06: “I’m not crazy about it, but the way I always dress myself with the overalls, the firesuit, my helmet, the way I step into the car. It’s always the same way. It’s just small stuff to let myself know that it’s go time.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 91 Trackhouse by TF Sport Corvette: “The only thing I don’t do is touch the trophy, so that’s probably the only superstition I have if I haven’t won it. I actually have never touched a Rolex.”