Atlanta weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

  
Published February 22, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway and a favorable forecast will greet Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams this weekend.

Atlanta Motor Speedway schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny conditions during the afternoon. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s during the day with no chance of rain.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 55 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain during Cup qualifying. Partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Truck race. Partly cloudy with a high of 55 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 61 degrees with no chance of rain for the start of the Cup race.

Friday, Feb. 23

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 - 4:20 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5 - 6:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, Feb. 24

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 11 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 2 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:30 a.m. - 12:50 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 2 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, 207.9 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251.02 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 25

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps, 400.4 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)