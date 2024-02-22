Atlanta weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway and a favorable forecast will greet Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams this weekend.

Atlanta Motor Speedway schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny conditions during the afternoon. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s during the day with no chance of rain.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 55 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain during Cup qualifying. Partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Truck race. Partly cloudy with a high of 55 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 61 degrees with no chance of rain for the start of the Cup race.

Friday, Feb. 23

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Truck Series

11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 - 4:20 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

5 - 6:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, Feb. 24

Garage open

10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

11 a.m. — Truck Series

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 a.m. - 12:50 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, 207.9 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251.02 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 25

Garage open

12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity