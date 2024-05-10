 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NBA Playoffs - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets for Game 3: Knicks vs Pacers
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
2024 Diamond League Doha
Kenny Bednarek wins Doha 200m in personal best as Olympic Trials showdown nears

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaregionstradionrd2hl_240510.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 2
oly24_xx_legendbilespromo.jpg
Legend on legendary Olympic gymnast Biles
nbc_pl_refcamcpvmulong_240510.jpg
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man United: Kickoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NBA Playoffs - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets for Game 3: Knicks vs Pacers
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
2024 Diamond League Doha
Kenny Bednarek wins Doha 200m in personal best as Olympic Trials showdown nears

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaregionstradionrd2hl_240510.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 2
oly24_xx_legendbilespromo.jpg
Legend on legendary Olympic gymnast Biles
nbc_pl_refcamcpvmulong_240510.jpg
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man United: Kickoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ward analyzes Rivers' NBA vs. NFL debate

May 10, 2024 12:57 PM
Charlie Ward joins Dan Patrick to discuss the grit of the New York Knicks during their postseason run and offers his thoughts on the debate surrounding NBA and NFL players competing in their respective sports.
Up Next
nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240510.jpg
1:52
Lunch Money: Nuggets, Pacers face crucial Game 3s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_cavscelticsgame2reax_240510.jpg
6:48
Cavaliers climb back into series vs. Celtics
Now Playing
KnicksPacers.jpg
6:55
Will playing short-handed eventually hurt Knicks?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nikolajokicmvpaward_240509.jpg
9:41
Is there a more selfless MVP than Jokic?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240509.jpg
7:24
Tucker: NBA has ‘better athletes’ than NFL
Now Playing
nbc_dps_knickspacers_240509.jpg
13:35
Carlisle’s small-market team remarks don’t add up
Now Playing
nbc_dps_stevejavieinterview_240508.jpg
8:26
How NBA challenges can question player credibility
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikebreeninterview_240508.jpg
9:54
Breen: Knicks’ Brunson has ‘incredible work ethic’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrisfinchinterview_240508.jpg
10:13
Finch: Edwards, Minnesota’s defense key vs. Denver
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240508.jpg
1:37
Lunch Money: Roll with Hart, Hartenstein in Game 2
Now Playing
nbc_dps_billhanzlikinterviewv2_240507.jpg
8:08
Hanzlik: DEN ‘out of its system,’ still fixable
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_240507.jpg
16:08
Officiating detracts from Brunson’s performance
Now Playing