ncaa basketball
NCAA removes cap on official recruiting visits in basketball to deal with unlimited transfers
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels
Trout decides having surgery is better option than being only a DH the rest of the season
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
Panarin scores in overtime, Rangers beat Hurricanes 3-2 to take 3-0 series lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorypolicyboard_240509.jpg
McIlroy joins PGA Tour transaction subcommittee
nbc_golf_rorylitesWFC_240509.jpg
Highlights: McIlroy starts strong at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_kordalites_240509.jpg
HLs: Korda begins quest for sixth-straight win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity, Truck Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

  
Published May 10, 2024 05:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series are in action Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will practice, qualify and race. Xfinity Series teams will practice and qualify in preparation for Saturday’s race.

Christian Eckes is the defending winner of the Truck race at Darlington. Eckes, who has two wins this season, is second in the Truck standings.

Thirty-two trucks are on the entry list for Friday night’s race. Ross Chastain will make his second Truck start of the season in the No. 45 Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch will make his final Truck start of the season while pursuing his third win in the No. 7 Chevrolet. Friday marks Busch’s first career Truck start at Darlington.

Darlington Raceway Friday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Mostly cloudy skies during the day. A high of 74 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, May 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 12 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 - 3:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:05 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)