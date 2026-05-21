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Kyle Busch, 2-time NASCAR champion, hospitalized with severe illness

  
Published May 21, 2026 01:17 PM
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May 17, 2026 05:32 PM
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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been hospitalized with a severe illness and won’t compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his family said.

His family posted the news on social media and said he is currently undergoing treatment.

“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement continued.

Busch ranks 24th in the Cup Series standings, with two top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. The 41-year-old driver and Las Vegas native won championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch is in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing.

His last win came in 2023, his first with RCR.