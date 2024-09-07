Atlanta Xfinity results: Austin Hill triumphs

HAMPTON, Ga. — Austin Hill won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to sweep the series events there this season.

The victory was Hill’s third of the season but first since opening the season with victories at Daytona and Atlanta in February.

Parker Kligerman tied his career-best finish, placing second. AJ Allmendinger was third for his best result of the year. Chandler Smith was fourth and Corey Heim finished fifth.

With under 20 laps to go, Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer were side-by-side and made contact, which caused the right front of Allgaier’s tire to go down and triggered an accident that collected Taylor Gray, Riley Herbst, Jesse Love and Ryan Sieg, who entered the race the first driver outside a playoff spot and had come back from being two laps down after electrical issues.

“I checked up and I couldn’t check up enough for them in front of me,” Sieg said. “That’s about all I could do.”

Sieg entered the race 10 points behind Sammie Smith for the final playoff spot. Sieg left Atlanta 44 points behind Smith, who finished seventh.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: AJ Allmendinger

Who had a good race: Lawless Alan finished a career-best 13th. ... Mason Maggio placed a career-best 18th. ... Parker Kligerman scored his third career runner-up finish. ... Josh Williams placed eighth, tying his second-best finish this year.

Who had a bad race: Ryan Sieg lost two laps early when he had electrical issues. He made up those laps but was collected in a multi-car crash with less than 20 laps to go. He finished 32nd. ... Sam Mayer placed 36th after an incident led to a fire. He escaped and was uninjured.

Next: The series races Saturday, Sept. 14 at Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)