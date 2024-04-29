 Skip navigation
Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace fall out of NASCAR Cup playoff spot after Dover

  
Published April 29, 2024 02:00 PM

A pair of former Cup champions were among those who exchanged spots in the playoff standings after last weekend’s Cup race at Dover.

Seven drivers have won a Cup race this season, leaving nine spots in the 16-driver playoff field via points. Dover was the 11th race in the 26-race regular season. Denny Hamlin won at Dover.

Former Cup champion Brad Keselowski fell out of a playoff spot after finishing 30th at Dover.

Bubba Wallace was involved in a crash on a restart in the final stage and finished 32nd to fall out of a playoff spot. It’s his second consecutive finish of 30th or worse.

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Winners, losers after Dover Cup race won by Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin wasn’t the only driver who left Dover feeling good.

Taking their places are former Cup champion Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher. Busch finished fourth at Dover. Buescher placed 17th.

Buescher holds the final playoff spot. Wallace is two points behind Buescher. Keselowski is four points behind Buescher.

The drivers in the final four playoff spots hold a slim margin over Wallace, the first driver out. Busch leads Wallace by 12 points, Chase Briscoe leads by 11 points, Joey Logano leads by three points and Buescher by two points.

The series races Sunday at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

The regular season ends with the Sept. 1 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on USA Network. The playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on USA Network.

In the graphic below, drivers in yellow have won. The red line marks the cutline for the playoffs.

Cup playoff standings after Dover.jpg