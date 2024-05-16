 Skip navigation
Defending champion Rose Zhang withdraws during Round 1 of Mizuho Americas Open
Defending champion Rose Zhang withdraws during Round 1 of Mizuho Americas Open
2024 PGA Championship - Round One
PGA Championship: Michael Block makes quadruple bogey on second hole
Mystik Dan derby 150th
In 2024 Preakness without Muth, can Derby winner Mystik Dan pull off another victory?

Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
nbc_pft_reunions_240516.jpg
Biggest reunions to watch in 2024 NFL schedule

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
nbc_pft_reunions_240516.jpg
Biggest reunions to watch in 2024 NFL schedule

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NASCAR championship weekend returning to Phoenix in 2025

  
Published May 16, 2024 09:12 AM

NASCAR has announced that its championship weekend will return to Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 season.

All three national NASCAR series will crown champions at the 1-mile track Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, 2025. NBC Sports will have coverage of the 2025 Cup season finale.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup, Truck weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Two national NASCAR series return to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Phoenix Raceway has hosted NASCAR’s championship weekend since the 2020 season when Sheldon Creed (Truck), Austin Cindric (Xfinity) and Chase Elliott (Cup) won their first titles.

Ben Rhodes (Truck), Cole Custer (Xfinity) and Ryan Blaney (Cup) won the three championship races last season at Phoenix.

Phoenix Raceway has sold out six consecutive Cup races.

“Our fans are the heart and soul of Phoenix Raceway, and they create an unforgettable atmosphere for NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey in a statement.

“They fill the grandstands and hillside and pack the GEICO Gecko Campground, which is nothing short of the best camping experience in all of NASCAR. This makes NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway an incredible celebration of our fans and our sport, and we can’t wait to keep the celebration going in 2025.”