Carson Hocevar wins All-Star Open; Nemechek advances from second; Gragson wins fan vote

Carson Hocevar led the final 55 laps to win the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway, advancing into the All-Star Race main event.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second to claim the other transfer spot from the 100-lap warmup race.

Noah Gragson claimed the third and final transfer spot by winning an online fan vote.

Ty Dillon finished third, followed by Ty Dillon, Erik Jones and Michael McDowell.

Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen finished 13th after leading the first 54 laps on the 0.625-mile oval. The Trackhouse Racing driver fell to sixth by taking four tires on a pit stop at the halfway break. Hocevar took the lead as one of five drivers who took two tires during the All-Star Caution.

“It’s super big for this group, this team,” Hocevar told FS1’s Regan Smith. “It’s great to win. Especially being challenged by tires there. I had my hands full. We definitely have to go to work here on my race car because I didn’t really like it. But it’s a good sign we didn’t really like it and were still pretty quick there.”