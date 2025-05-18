 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Chris Taylor released by Dodgers, who owe him $13.4 million
WNBA: MAY 18 Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun
Sykes, Irafen double-double help Mystics stage methodical rally to beat Sun 90-85

Top Clips

nbc_pl_earleua_250518.jpg
Glasner ‘made history’ at Palace after FA Cup win
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250518.jpg
Ndiaye a ‘really good’ fit for Moyes at Everton
nbc_pl_goodison_250518.jpg
Bidding farewell to Goodison Park after 133 years

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Chris Taylor released by Dodgers, who owe him $13.4 million
WNBA: MAY 18 Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun
Sykes, Irafen double-double help Mystics stage methodical rally to beat Sun 90-85

Top Clips

nbc_pl_earleua_250518.jpg
Glasner ‘made history’ at Palace after FA Cup win
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250518.jpg
Ndiaye a ‘really good’ fit for Moyes at Everton
nbc_pl_goodison_250518.jpg
Bidding farewell to Goodison Park after 133 years

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carson Hocevar wins All-Star Open; Nemechek advances from second; Gragson wins fan vote

  
Published May 18, 2025 06:24 PM

Carson Hocevar led the final 55 laps to win the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway, advancing into the All-Star Race main event.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second to claim the other transfer spot from the 100-lap warmup race.

Noah Gragson claimed the third and final transfer spot by winning an online fan vote.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying Heat
What to watch for in NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Twenty-three drivers will race for the $1 million prize with winning the exhibition race.

Ty Dillon finished third, followed by Ty Dillon, Erik Jones and Michael McDowell.

Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen finished 13th after leading the first 54 laps on the 0.625-mile oval. The Trackhouse Racing driver fell to sixth by taking four tires on a pit stop at the halfway break. Hocevar took the lead as one of five drivers who took two tires during the All-Star Caution.

“It’s super big for this group, this team,” Hocevar told FS1’s Regan Smith. “It’s great to win. Especially being challenged by tires there. I had my hands full. We definitely have to go to work here on my race car because I didn’t really like it. But it’s a good sign we didn’t really like it and were still pretty quick there.”