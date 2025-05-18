What to watch for in NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Brad Keselowski seeks the perfect weekend. Kyle Larson looks to go from the back to the front. And 21 other drivers also will be vying for $1 million in tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Green flag for the All-Star Open is set for 5:38 p.m. ET. The winner, runner-up and fan vote winner from that race will advance to the All-Star Race.

Green flag for the All-Star Race is set for 8:14 p.m. ET.

Here is what to watch for in tonight’s race:

Promoter’s Caution

The wrinkle in this year’s race is an promoter’s caution that can be used before Lap 220 of the 250-lap race. If the promoter’s caution has not yet been used and a natural caution occurs after Lap 200, the promoter’s caution will no longer be in play.

Teams already know there will be a competition caution around Lap 100. How the promoter’s caution is used by Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports, could make a big impact on the race as Christopher Bell explains:

“It will probably be in the play and then it will be decision time of what you think your best opportunity to win the race is. A lot of times that call depends on what other guys do as well. If you stay out and you have five or six guys stay out with you, then it’s the winning call to stay out.

“But just like the second heat race (Saturday), if you stay out and nobody stays out with you, it was a losing call.”

Can a team’s season turnaround tonight?

Brad Keselowski starts on the pole for tonight’s race and a victory — while it wouldn’t count toward playoff eligibility — would be significant for his team.

Keselowski has never won this race — he’s finished second three times, which is tied for the most in the event without winning it. This season has been dreadful. Keselowski has finished 26th or worse in nine of the first 12 points races.

“I think the team is a pretty resilient group,” Keselowski said after winning the pole. “I don’t care who you are as a team, we all need some positive reinforcement and encouragement.”

He also won his heat race Saturday. A victory tonight would complete a perfect weekend for the RFK Racing team.

Keep an eye on the back of the field

Kyle Larson will start last on the 23-car field because he had Justin Allgaier qualify his car while Larson was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Larson’s team elected not to compete in Saturday’s heat race since it wouldn’t matter where the car finished because the car would in the rear for the All-Star Race due to the driver change.

Larson will be one to watch.

“I felt like long-run pace, we were really good,” Allgaier, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, told NBC Sports. “When I look at lap 30 or 40 (on a run), our pace was right where we needed it to be.”

Larson had to start at the rear of the field in last year’s race because he also was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Larson went on to finish fourth in last year’s All-Star Race.

Larson has three All-Star wins, one short of the record held by Jimmie Johnson.

