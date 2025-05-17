Justin Allgaier provides Kyle Larson’s team with key feedback for NASCAR All-Star Race

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Justin Allgaier accomplished his main goal in driving Kyle Larson’s car in practice and qualifying Friday at North Wilkesboro.

He didn’t put a scratch on the car.

His other goal was to help the team prepare the car for Larson to drive in Sunday’s All-Star Race.

“I felt like long-run pace, we were really good,” Allgaier, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, told NBC Sports. “When I look at lap 30 or 40 (on a run), our pace was right where we needed it to be.”

Allgaier drove Friday for Larson, who was in Indianapolis as he prepared to drive in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day later this month. Larson was uninjured in a crash in practice Friday.

Larson will not be at North Wilkesboro on Saturday. He will be in Indianapolis to qualify his car for the Indy 500. Hendrick Motorsports stated this week that Larson’s team would not take place in Saturday night’s heat race at North Wilkesboro. There was no need for the team to run because Larson will start at the rear of the All-Star Race due to the driver change.

So how does another driver prepare a car for Larson, the Cup points leader? Drive the car like one does and let the team adjust for Larson’s characteristics? Try to drive the car as Larson normally does?

“I think you’ve got to find the limit, find the limit of the tire and let them know where the limits are of the tire and then let them make adjustments that they feel would fit Kyle’s driving style or not,” said Allgaier, who drove Larson’s car in last year’s Coca-Cola 600 when Larson was delayed by rain in the Indy 500. “I think Kyle notoriously doesn’t complain about a loose race car nearly as much as probably most others do.

“… I think, for me, we exposed some areas in practice. I don’t know if I’d call them weaknesses but things we made adjustments and it made a significant change in balance. That gives them ammunition to be able to go when the race starts of understanding when we change this, make this adjustment, it’s going to change in the car.

“Kyle adapts so well to whatever is thrown at him. I would say that they’re going to want to free (the car) up a little bit for Kyle, especially managing traffic.”

Larson will start at the rear of the 23-car field since he missed qualifying. He also missed qualifying last year (Kevin Harvick drove the car) to be at Indianapolis and started at the rear of the All-Star field. Larson finished fourth in last year’s All-Star Race. He is a three-time winner of the event, including a victory at North Wilkesboro in 2023.

