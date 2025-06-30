Watch Now
Lynch: 'Toxic' Reed in Ryder Cup 'outlandish' idea
After Eamon Lynch makes his opinion clear to Ryan Lavner, they, Todd Lewis and Taylor Zarzour discuss whether Patrick Reed should get Ryder Cup consideration, Keegan Bradley's Bethpage status, Aldrich Potgieter and more.
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
Todd Lewis, Taylor Zarzour and Golf Today talk about what's really behind Collin Morikawa's media frustration, Padraig Harrington expecting a broadcaster to aid his search and the rise of tantrums on the tee box.
After Eamon Lynch makes his opinion clear to Ryan Lavner, they, Todd Lewis and Taylor Zarzour discuss whether Patrick Reed should get Ryder Cup consideration, Keegan Bradley's Bethpage status, Aldrich Potgieter and more.
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
Rex Hoggard weighs in on the "bubble" for the Ryder Cup U.S. Team and identifies a few players to watch, before breaking down Open qualifiers, Lexi Thompson's resurgence and plenty more.
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
Collin Morikawa explains why he split with caddy Joe Greiner after just five tournaments.
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
Amy Rogers catches up with Keegan Bradley about juggling his PGA Tour and Ryder Cup responsibilities, other U.S. Team members and hopefuls weigh in on whether Bradley can be a playing captain, and Golf Today opines.
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
Ryan Lavner joins Damon Hack ponders which version of Rory McIlroy will show up at Royal Portrush and why he is "the biggest storyline" entering the final major of the season.
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
Minjee Lee joins Golf Central on the heels of her third-career major victory, sharing how she battled both the heat and wind at PGA Frisco as well as how major championships bring the best out of her game.
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler joins Golf Today to discuss his 2023 Rocket Classic victory at Detroit Golf Club, his recent struggles, his love for Royal Portrush Golf Club, his golf role models and more.
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
Brooke Henderson joins Johnson Wagner to offer her swing keys for hitting driver, off both the tee and the fairway.