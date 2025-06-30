 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: National Bank Open-Toronto
Wimbledon: 2-time runner-up Ons Jabeur quits because of difficulty breathing
Alexander Romanov
Islanders sign Alexander Romanov to 8-year deal on eve of NHL free agency; Wild trade for Vladimir Tarasenko
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury
Aces acquire NaLyssa Smith from the Wings for first-round pick in 2027

Top Clips

JalenRamseyLeBatard.jpg
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Watch Now

Lynch: 'Toxic' Reed in Ryder Cup 'outlandish' idea

June 30, 2025 01:24 PM
After Eamon Lynch makes his opinion clear to Ryan Lavner, they, Todd Lewis and Taylor Zarzour discuss whether Patrick Reed should get Ryder Cup consideration, Keegan Bradley's Bethpage status, Aldrich Potgieter and more.
Up Next
brooks_site.jpg
5:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
Now Playing
patrick_site.jpg
9:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
6:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
Now Playing
greiner_site.jpg
1:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
4:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
6:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
6:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
2:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
8:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
Now Playing

nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
keegan_site.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1

JalenRamseyLeBatard.jpg
02:14
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_dlb_nhlloopholeltir_250630.jpg
04:31
Report: NHL to eliminate LTIR loophole in new CBA
nbc_dlb_floriocollusionruling_250630.jpg
16:56
Florio breaks down NFL collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
03:17
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
05:50
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_roto_menswimbledonquarterv2_250630.jpg
02:08
Sinner the ‘safe’ bet to win Wimbledon 1st quarter
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
07:46
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade
nbc_pftpm_malikbeasleygambling_250630_copy.jpg
08:01
NFL is ‘lucky’ to avoid Beasley-NBA gambling saga
nbc_pftpm_micahparsons_250630.jpg
11:51
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons’ contract, Rice’s future
nbc_oht_glennpride_250630.jpg
02:55
Glenn reflects on the importance of Pride Month
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
01:36
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250630.jpg
01:31
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds
nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
03:50
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterviewreax_250630.jpg
10:57
Why Beasley’s gambling allegations are ‘red flag’
nbc_dps_malikbeasleyinvestigation_250630.jpg
03:05
Pistons’ Beasley investigation questions prop bets
lukalebron.jpg
11:42
LeBron’s opt-in signals new era in Los Angeles
nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
06:02
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_moto_superbikesridgerace2_250629.jpg
08:10
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 2
nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
11:13
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
nbc_soc_usaire_250629.jpg
11:31
Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
52
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
01:18
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
01:17
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland
nbc_golf_pga_padraigharrington_250629.jpg
01:34
Harrington: Had ‘right breaks’ at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_pga_ussenioropenrd4hl_250629.jpg
07:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Final Round
nbc_soc_usagoal1_250629.jpg
01:03
Biyendolo volleys USWNT up 1-0 over Ireland