How to watch Sunday’s All-Star Open, All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

After dominant performances by the past two winners, the All-Star Race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway with a longer race and a new format intended to shake things up.

The main event has been extended to 250 laps (from 200) with a mandatory competition break caution flag on or around Lap 100. There also will be a promoter’s caution that can be thrown before Lap 220.

Last year, Joey Logano won after leading 199 of 200 laps from the pole position on the 0.625-mile oval. In the 2023 All-Star Race debut for the track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Kyle Larson led 145 of 200 laps for his third All-Star victory since 2019.

Logano has two All-Star Race victories (2017, ’24) and has finished in the top 10 of 10 consecutive All-Star Races — the longest top 10 streak in the event’s history.

The race winner will earn $1 million.

Details for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The All-Star Open will begin shortly after 5:30 p.m. The All-Star Race will begin at around 8 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 2 p.m. ... Open driver introductions will be 5:15 p.m. ... Driver and team introductions for the All-Star Race will be at 7:35 p.m.

ALL-STAR OPEN DISTANCE: The All-Star Open will be 100 laps (62.5 miles) on the 0.625-mile oval.

ALL-STAR RACE DISTANCE: The All-Star Race will be 250 laps (156.25 miles) on the 0.625-mile oval.

MANDATORY CAUTION BREAKS: There will be a yellow flag at or around Lap 50 of the All-Star Open and at or around on Lap 100 of the main event.

PROMOTER’S CAUTION: At the discretion of Speedway Motorsports, a random yellow flag can be thrown prior to Lap 220 of 250. If the promoter’s caution (which is optional) has yet to be used by Lap 200 and a “natural” yellow flag falls after Lap 200, the promoter’s caution no longer will be in play.

ALL-STAR RACE ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 20 cars locked into the main event

ALL-STAR OPEN ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 18 cars racing to make the All-Star Race

TV/RADIO: The All-Star Open and All-Star Race both will be televised on FS1. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. A high of 83 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 73 degrees with a 5% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Race.

