 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani strikes out against Athletics’ position player
Washington Capitals
Bad-angle shot eliminates Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals, ending ‘memorable’ year for Washington
US Olympic Trial: Wrestling
Jordan Burroughs weighs wrestling future away from World Championships trials field

Top Clips

nbc_bwoa_dokuintv_250514.jpg
Doku stays as close as possible to Ghanaian roots
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani strikes out against Athletics’ position player
Washington Capitals
Bad-angle shot eliminates Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals, ending ‘memorable’ year for Washington
US Olympic Trial: Wrestling
Jordan Burroughs weighs wrestling future away from World Championships trials field

Top Clips

nbc_bwoa_dokuintv_250514.jpg
Doku stays as close as possible to Ghanaian roots
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Sunday’s All-Star Open, All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

  
Published May 16, 2025 10:00 AM

After dominant performances by the past two winners, the All-Star Race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway with a longer race and a new format intended to shake things up.

The main event has been extended to 250 laps (from 200) with a mandatory competition break caution flag on or around Lap 100. There also will be a promoter’s caution that can be thrown before Lap 220.

Last year, Joey Logano won after leading 199 of 200 laps from the pole position on the 0.625-mile oval. In the 2023 All-Star Race debut for the track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Kyle Larson led 145 of 200 laps for his third All-Star victory since 2019.

Logano has two All-Star Race victories (2017, ’24) and has finished in the top 10 of 10 consecutive All-Star Races — the longest top 10 streak in the event’s history.

The race winner will earn $1 million.

Details for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The All-Star Open will begin shortly after 5:30 p.m. The All-Star Race will begin at around 8 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 2 p.m. ... Open driver introductions will be 5:15 p.m. ... Driver and team introductions for the All-Star Race will be at 7:35 p.m.

ALL-STAR OPEN DISTANCE: The All-Star Open will be 100 laps (62.5 miles) on the 0.625-mile oval.

ALL-STAR RACE DISTANCE: The All-Star Race will be 250 laps (156.25 miles) on the 0.625-mile oval.

MANDATORY CAUTION BREAKS: There will be a yellow flag at or around Lap 50 of the All-Star Open and at or around on Lap 100 of the main event.

PROMOTER’S CAUTION: At the discretion of Speedway Motorsports, a random yellow flag can be thrown prior to Lap 220 of 250. If the promoter’s caution (which is optional) has yet to be used by Lap 200 and a “natural” yellow flag falls after Lap 200, the promoter’s caution no longer will be in play.

ALL-STAR RACE ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 20 cars locked into the main event

ALL-STAR OPEN ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 18 cars racing to make the All-Star Race

TV/RADIO: The All-Star Open and All-Star Race both will be televised on FS1. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. A high of 83 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 73 degrees with a 5% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Race.

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano dominated for his third All-Star Race victory, leading 199 of 200 laps from the pole position.