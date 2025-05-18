 Skip navigation
Top News
Little-used junior steps up in relief to keep Oregon women firmly inside NCAA top 8
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
Eight perfect shots? The numbers behind Scottie Scheffler’s magnificent Saturday finish

Top Clips
Little-used junior steps up in relief to keep Oregon women firmly inside NCAA top 8
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
Eight perfect shots? The numbers behind Scottie Scheffler’s magnificent Saturday finish

Starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

  
Published May 17, 2025 09:39 PM

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Twenty of the 23 spots have been set for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The final three spots will be determined Sunday in the All-Star Open (green flag at 5:38 p.m. ET). The winner and runner-up will advance, along with the fan vote winner, to the All-Star Race (green flag at 8:14 p.m. ET).

The All-Star Race is 250 laps and pays $1 million to the winner.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying Heat
Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski score All-Star heat race wins at North Wilkesboro
Heat races set the lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race.

Brad Keselowski was the fastest in qualifying and won his heat race and will start first in the All-Star Race. He seeks his first All-Star Race win.

Christopher Bell won his heat and will start second in the All-Star Race.

Joey Logano won last year’s All-Star Race. Kyle Larson won the event in 2023, the first year it was held at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Larson will start at the rear Sunday because he missed qualifying and his heat race to practice and qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

Starting lineup for the All-Star Race

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Christopher Bell

3. Ross Chastain

4. Joey Logano

5. William Byron

6. Chase Elliott

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Kyle Busch

9. Alex Bowman

10. Chris Buescher

11. Josh Berry

12. Daniel Suarez

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Chase Briscoe

15. Austin Dillon

16. Austin Cindric

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. Harrison Burton

19. Kyle Larson (will move to the rear since Justin Allgaier qualified car)

20. Denny Hamlin

21. Winner of All-Star Open

22. Runner-up of All-Star Open

23. Fan vote winner