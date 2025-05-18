Starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Twenty of the 23 spots have been set for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The final three spots will be determined Sunday in the All-Star Open (green flag at 5:38 p.m. ET). The winner and runner-up will advance, along with the fan vote winner, to the All-Star Race (green flag at 8:14 p.m. ET).

The All-Star Race is 250 laps and pays $1 million to the winner.

Brad Keselowski was the fastest in qualifying and won his heat race and will start first in the All-Star Race. He seeks his first All-Star Race win.

Christopher Bell won his heat and will start second in the All-Star Race.

Joey Logano won last year’s All-Star Race. Kyle Larson won the event in 2023, the first year it was held at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Larson will start at the rear Sunday because he missed qualifying and his heat race to practice and qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

Starting lineup for the All-Star Race

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Christopher Bell

3. Ross Chastain

4. Joey Logano

5. William Byron

6. Chase Elliott

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Kyle Busch

9. Alex Bowman

10. Chris Buescher

11. Josh Berry

12. Daniel Suarez

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Chase Briscoe

15. Austin Dillon

16. Austin Cindric

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. Harrison Burton

19. Kyle Larson (will move to the rear since Justin Allgaier qualified car)

20. Denny Hamlin

21. Winner of All-Star Open

22. Runner-up of All-Star Open

23. Fan vote winner

